Bizarre Epstein jail video emerges showing sex offender recording message for two women
In the 37-second clip, Epstein addresses two unidentified women while supposedly in a detention cell and tells them he has got "the pictures on the wall".
A bizarre new video of Jeffrey Epstein has emerged in the latest document release which appears to show the paedophile covertly recording a message for two women while in detention.
Listen to this article
In the 37-second clip, Epstein addresses two unidentified women while supposedly in a detention cell and tells them he has got "the pictures on the wall".
The video was made public in the latest round of Epstein Files released by the US Department of Justice on Friday.
Read more: Andrew and Epstein ‘asked exotic dancer for a threesome at paedophile financier’s Florida home’
Read more: Starmer says he 'regrets appointing Mandelson' after 'he lied repeatedly to my team'
In keeping with all the 3 million documents released, the DOJ has not provided any context for the video.
But the backdrop, description and Epstein's clothing suggest he recorded the message secretly while under arrest.
Throughout the video, the child sex trafficker speaks to a person off-camera, who he refers to as "Darren".
Speaking towards the camera phone, Epstein says: "Ok, so Darren and I are sitting here... I'm pretending I'm talking to Darren so 'hi Darren'."
He then says the two girls; names, which have been beeped out by the DOJ, adding: "Are you guys having a good time? You can see I have a little sore on my face I got from some black guy trying to kiss me. It's really disgusting."
Discussing the pictures he says: "Anyway I have pictures up on the wall. I had to borrow the scotch tape to get the pictures on the wall. I'll talk to you guys later."
The video comes as the Metropolitan Police announced it had launched an investigation into Peter Mandelson for misconduct in public office offences, after more details emerged of his relationship with Epstein in the latest document dump.
Emails from 2009 appear to show the former Cabinet minister shared sensitive information on at least four occasions, including an assessment by Gordon Brown's adviser of potential policy measures including an "asset sales plan".
The Cabinet Office said it passed material to the police after an inital review of the documents found they contained "likely market-sensitive information" and official handling safeguards had been "compromised".
Police are also 'assessing' claims that an alleged victim of Epstein was sent to the UK for a sexual encounter with Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor in 2010.
The former prince has been kicked out of Royal Lodge early after more information about his relationship with the disgraced financier were unearthed in Friday's document dump.
King Charles reportedly ordered his brother out of the Crown Estate property last night after being urged to contact the lawyers of the alleged victim.
The woman, who is not British and was in her 20s at the time of the incident, claims she spent the night with Andrew before being given a "tour" of Buckingham Palace.