In the 37-second clip, Epstein addresses two unidentified women while supposedly in a detention cell and tells them he has got "the pictures on the wall".

By Frankie Elliott

A bizarre new video of Jeffrey Epstein has emerged in the latest document release which appears to show the paedophile covertly recording a message for two women while in detention.

In the 37-second clip, Epstein addresses two unidentified women while supposedly in a detention cell and tells them he has got "the pictures on the wall". The video was made public in the latest round of Epstein Files released by the US Department of Justice on Friday.

A new video has emerged that Jeffrey Epstein appears to have recorded covertly in detention. Picture: DOJ

In keeping with all the 3 million documents released, the DOJ has not provided any context for the video. But the backdrop, description and Epstein's clothing suggest he recorded the message secretly while under arrest. Throughout the video, the child sex trafficker speaks to a person off-camera, who he refers to as "Darren". Speaking towards the camera phone, Epstein says: "Ok, so Darren and I are sitting here... I'm pretending I'm talking to Darren so 'hi Darren'." He then says the two girls; names, which have been beeped out by the DOJ, adding: "Are you guys having a good time? You can see I have a little sore on my face I got from some black guy trying to kiss me. It's really disgusting." Discussing the pictures he says: "Anyway I have pictures up on the wall. I had to borrow the scotch tape to get the pictures on the wall. I'll talk to you guys later."