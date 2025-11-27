The bombshell claims were made by historian Andrew Lownie, who wrote Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York.

Financier Jeffrey Epstein. Picture: Alamy

By Rebecca Henrys

Paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein allegedly plotted to kill Andrew Mountbatten Windsor and Sarah Ferguson because "they knew too much," a royal author has claimed.

The bombshell claims were made by historian Andrew Lownie, who wrote Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York. Mr Lownie alleges that Jeffrey Epstein sought to silence the former Royals while he was serving time in prison ahead of his death in 2019. He made the claims on The Daily Beast podcast. Read more: Andrew should give 'relevant information' to US Epstein probe, Starmer suggests Read more: Sarah Ferguson 'offered six-figure deal for tell-all interview' after losing Duchess title amid Epstein scandal Mr Lownie said: “He spoke to a hitman who was a former member of the British SAS and said he wanted the Yorks dead. “He wanted to remove them. I’ve been told this by two reliable sources, one in Paris and a former FBI agent in Florida, and I can believe it’s true. “Epstein said all sorts of things, and you can’t always believe what he said.

Melania Trump, Prince Andrew, Gwendolyn Beck and Jeffrey Epstein at a party at the Mar-a-Lago club. Picture: Getty

“I don’t know how far he got with the plans. “But I think he was very nervous before he died. “It’s extraordinary and like a scene from The Day of the Jackal — but nothing about this saga is normal.” Newly released emails show that Andrew remained in contact with Epstein months after he was released from prison for prostituting minors. In an email on April 15 2010, following a suggestion from Epstein that the then-prince should meet American banker Jes Staley, Andrew said he would try to “drop by” New York later in the year. Mr Lownie added that Epstein was "paranoid" that the Royal Family would kill him.

Fergie was revealed to have called Jeffrey Epstein a “supreme friend”. Picture: Getty