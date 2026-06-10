Lesley Groff's name shows up in the documents released by the Department of Justice more than 160,000 times

Lesley Groff (C), a former assistant to Jeffrey Epstein, arrives to testify at a closed-door interview with the House Oversight Committee on Capitol Hill on June 09, 2026. Picture: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

Jeffrey Epstein's personal assistant of 18 years has described the paedophile as "a master manipulator" and claimed she knew nothing of his crimes, as she faced lawmakers on Tuesday.

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Lesley Groff testified before the House Oversight Committee in a closed-door meeting about her time working for Epstein from 2001 up until his arrest in 2019 - sharing what she knew and what her day-to-day work looked like. The 59-year-old's name shows up in the documents released by the Department of Justice more than 160,000 times. The Epstein files show her setting up meetings between her boss and high-profile figures such as US commerce secretary Howard Lutnick. Read more: Epstein's PA 'had dinner with Andrew in Buckingham Palace' and 'attended Princess Beatrice’s 18th' at Windsor Castle Read more: 'I'll never speak to police', says woman who claims Epstein flew her to UK for sex with Andrew

Lesley Groff (C), a former assistant to Jeffrey Epstein, arrives to testify at a closed-door interview with the House Oversight Committee on Capitol Hill on June 09, 2026. Picture: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

In her opening remarks, Groff told the House: “I believe that my testimony will dispel the false notion that because of my employment with Epstein, I must have knowingly enabled or conspired with him to commit his evil acts. “Nothing could be further from the truth. “Mr Epstein was, in hindsight, a master manipulator and deceiver who separated his legitimate life from his secret life as an abuser and made sure that as his secretary those two world did not collide.” Multiple victims have told the FBI that Groff booked them to give Epstein massages, during which he sexually assaulted them. One of Epstein's victims told a news conference in September that Groff would call her and tell her she needed to be at his house so often "that I ended up dropping out of high school before ninth grade". A source familiar with the hearing told CNN that Groff said believed the massages were carried out by professionals.

American real estate developer Donald Trump and wife Melania, Jeffrey Epstein, and British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell pose together at the Mar-a-Lago club in 2000. Picture: Davidoff Studios/Getty Images

She told lawmakers that Epstein would call her at 9am every morning with tasks to complete, adding that "almost daily" she made massage appointments for him. “He provided me with the name and telephone number of a masseuse and I called her,” she said. “These calls lasted literally a few seconds. She added that to her knowledge “I never met any of the masseuses” and “none of these women or anyone else ever told me they were minors; or that they were sexually abused." Epstein pleaded guilty in 2008 to soliciting prostitution from a minor, he served 13 months in prison with work release. As part of his plea deal, Epstein, four named co-conspirators and unnamed potential co-conspirators were granted immunity from all federal charges. Groff was one of the people granted immunity under this plea deal, something she says she had no knowledge of and is her "scarlet letter". He was then arrested again in 2019 and charged with sex trafficking of minors, accused of recruiting and abusing underage girls in New York and Florida.