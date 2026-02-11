Sarah Ferguson was subject to an undercover sting where she agreed to recieve £500,000 for "access to Andrew.". Picture: Getty

Sarah Ferguson was told by Jeffrey Epstein she should "admit her medication abuse and go into rehab" after being caught in an undercover cash-for-access sting, new files have revealed.

Latest documents released by the US Department of Justice show the former Duchess of York's "desperate" situation being discussed by Epstein and Peter Mandelson. Ms Ferguson was exposed in an undercover newspaper investigation in 2010 where she asked for £500,000 from an undercover journalist Mazher Mahmood, who posed as a wealthy businessman, in return for "access' to Andrew. At the time, the former Duke of York was an influential trade diplomat promoting deals for UK businesses internationally. Read more: Ghislaine Maxwell ‘should be in a harsher prison’, say US politicians after viewing unredacted Epstein files Read more: Ex-Royal Family fan Seamus has completely lost his faith over Andrew's ties to Epstein

In a video exposé, Ms Ferguson told the reporter: "That opens up everything you would ever wish for. I can open any door you want, and I will for you. Look after me and he'll look after you, you'll get it back tenfold." She was later seen in tears after receiving a suitcase filled with £40,000 as a means of a down payment. Following the publication, Epstein contacted Mandelson via email to ask if he had seen it, the Daily Mail reports. Mandelson replied: "Have you watched the video? If Andrew was elected he would have to resign. She's so desperate I feel sorry for her. But she will not recover from this." Mandelson then said it was an "option" for Ms Fergsuon to attend rehab following Epstein's suggestion. However, he added it would be "awful for her and the girls." Epstein also noted that he had spoken to Andrew the day before, adding that he was "with friends of mine in a restaurant in Singapore." There is no evidence to support Ms Ferguson having an addiction to medication, or ever attending a rehab unit.