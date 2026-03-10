Jeffrey Epstein’s New Mexico home, named Zorro Ranch. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Police in New Mexico have launched an investigation into Jeffrey Epstein's sprawling ranch after allegations there could be two children buried there.

State Attorney General Ral Torrez reopened the probe into the sex offender's former ranch over claims that young women had been trafficked, abused and secretly buried there. The probe will also look into allegations the paedophile financier hid a secret incinerator at the ranch. His former 26,700-square-foot mansion has guest houses, a pool, a firehouse, heated garages, a private airstrip, with a hangar and a helipad. Epstein was found dead in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York on August 10, 2019 while awaiting trial for trafficking and sexual abuse. His death was ruled a suicide. In the millions of files recently released by the Justice Department, it was revealed that in January 2019, a local radio host received an email alleging that “somewhere in the hills outside the Zorro, two foreign girls were buried on orders of Jeffrey and Madam G". Read More: Prison guard who last saw Jeffrey Epstein searched his name online minutes before his death and made ‘suspicious’ cash deposits

Jeffrey Epstein, believed to be at Zorro Ranch. Picture: DoJ

The host, Eddy Aragon, told CNN that he believed the email was sent to him by someone who worked on the ranch. He said he tried sending an email to the address, but it had bounced back. He then took the email to the local FBI office. As well as this, an ex-cop, who patrolled the area for 15 years, told the FBI he was worried Epstein build a "suspicious" barn that could hold an incinerator. He noticed the barn had a chimney and a "sally port" – a secure entry with multiple doors, set up to allow only one to be opened at any time.

Lucina Mattila places flowers at a memorial near the entrance to Jeffrey Epstein's Zorro Ranch, after a roadside memorial to Epstein's victims disappeared sometime last week. Picture: Getty

Protesters gather near the entrance of Jeffrey Epstein's Zorro Ranch. Picture: Getty

The ex-policeman also told the FBI there had been “a lot of high-profile people seen frequently” at the ranch. A report of the call reads: “The property which is on Zorro Ranch Road, Stanley, NM, has recently had a large barn constructed. “The barn is suspicious as there is a garage door that appears to be a sally port, and there is a chimney.

Epstein was found dead in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York on August 10, 2019. Picture: Getty