A US report has suggested Russian intelligence developed networks using Epstein for access to political and business leaders.

By Ella Bennett

Poland's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs has suggested paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein 'could have been a Russian spy'.

Radek Sikorski told LBC there is "plenty to investigate" after millions of documents were released by the US Department of Justice in relation to Epstein. Mr Sikorski admitted that he doesn't "have privileged knowledge on this", but theories that Epstein was working on behalf of Russia "are worth investigating". LBC's Andrew Marr noted that the source of Epstein's money remains a mystery, while his apparent access to several young Russian women is significant. Mr Sikorski said the Soviet Union "gave us the concept of the honey trap", adding: "They are certainly not above using such methods." Read more: Will there be more Epstein Files released? Calls grow for redacted documents to be shown Read more: Ghislaine Maxwell ‘should be in a harsher prison’, say US politicians after viewing unredacted Epstein files

Radek Sikorski, Poland's Minister for Foreign Affairs and Deputy Prime Minister on Tonight with Andrew Marr. Picture: LBC

"The Russians spend billions on active, what they call active measures, on propaganda, on manipulation and on entrapping people," he said. He called for a proper inquiry into Epstein and his global coconspirators. Mr Sikorski said: "First heads have started to roll, not just in Britain, also in Slovakia and elsewhere. "There are Polish names mentioned in the files, both as victims and possibly as perpetrators of the Epstein machine. "And therefore, there are legitimate reasons for our Justice Ministry to investigate this and I wish others would do the same because it's a heinous thing that those people did and... only one person has so far... two. Epstein himself, obviously, but only one other person (Ghislaine Maxwell) has so far been punished."

Melania Trump, Andrew, Gwendolyn Beck and Jeffrey Epstein at a party at the Mar-a-Lago club, Palm Beach, Florida, February 12, 2000. Picture: Getty