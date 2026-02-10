Epstein could have been a Russian spy, suggests Poland's Foreign Minister
A US report has suggested Russian intelligence developed networks using Epstein for access to political and business leaders.
Poland's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs has suggested paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein 'could have been a Russian spy'.
Radek Sikorski told LBC there is "plenty to investigate" after millions of documents were released by the US Department of Justice in relation to Epstein.
Mr Sikorski admitted that he doesn't "have privileged knowledge on this", but theories that Epstein was working on behalf of Russia "are worth investigating".
LBC's Andrew Marr noted that the source of Epstein's money remains a mystery, while his apparent access to several young Russian women is significant.
Mr Sikorski said the Soviet Union "gave us the concept of the honey trap", adding: "They are certainly not above using such methods."
"The Russians spend billions on active, what they call active measures, on propaganda, on manipulation and on entrapping people," he said.
He called for a proper inquiry into Epstein and his global coconspirators.
Mr Sikorski said: "First heads have started to roll, not just in Britain, also in Slovakia and elsewhere.
"There are Polish names mentioned in the files, both as victims and possibly as perpetrators of the Epstein machine.
"And therefore, there are legitimate reasons for our Justice Ministry to investigate this and I wish others would do the same because it's a heinous thing that those people did and... only one person has so far... two. Epstein himself, obviously, but only one other person (Ghislaine Maxwell) has so far been punished."
A confidential US report has suggested that Russian intelligence developed "networks [were] using figures such as Jeffery Epstein for access to political and business leaders and to control any possible domestic law enforcement actions".
The report apparently states that Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was deliberately targeted by Russia using Epstein's depraved sexual activities to pull him in.
One of the latest revelations from the Epstein Files is that Andrew invited Epstein and a Russian model to dinner at Buckingham Palace during a four-day trip to London.
New emails have revealed that the convicted sex offender asked for a model, a 26-year-old woman named Vera, to join him for a private meeting at the Palace with the then-prince Andrew.
The former prince told him the next day: “I am just departing Scotland. Should be down by 1800. We could have dinner at Buckingham Palace and lots of privacy,” to which Epstein replied: “bp please.”