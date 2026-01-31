“Sarah” thanked Epstein for “being the brother I have always wished for” in the newly released emails

Jeffrey Epstein wanted Sarah Ferguson to release a statement saying he was “not a pedo” and she had been “duped” into believing false allegations about him, newly released emails appear to show.

On Friday, more than three million documents were published by the US Department of Justice relating to the disgraced paedophile financier. Among them are exchanges with someone referred to just as “Sarah”, whose email address is redacted, as well as discussions with others about “Fergie”. There also appears to be references to "Beatrice" and "Eugie" in the newly released emails, as well as talk of an invite to Buckingham Palace for "tea". Fromer Prince Andrew and Sarah share two daughters together - Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie. The emails also reveal that in March 2011, the paedophile financier asked publicist Mike Sitrick to “draft a statement that in an ideal world Fergie would put out”. Andrew continues to strenuously deny all allegations against him. Read more: Sarah Ferguson 'homeless' after leaving Royal Lodge as Beatrice and Eugenie refuse to offer her permanent home Read more: Epstein files appear to show Andrew on all fours over female - as more than three million pages released

Epstein told others “Fergie said she could organise tea in Buckingham Palace apts.. or Windsor Castle” in 2009. After he was released from prison, Epstein asked “Sarah” if there was “any chance of your daughters saying hello” to an unnamed person whilst they were in London in July 2010. “Sarah” replied saying: “Beatrice is in London with her father. Eugie is away with a cool boyfriend." In August 2009, “Sarah” thanked Epstein for “being the brother I have always wished for” and she has “never been more touched by a friends kindness” Later, in April 2009, “Sarah” was seen to email Epstein calling him “my dear spectacular and special friend Jeffrey” and a “legend,” adding that she is “so proud” of him. The exchanges are all dated after Epstein was convicted in 2008 for prostituting minors. On March 13 2011, Epstein wrote to Mr Sitrick saying: “I think that Fergie can now say, I am not a pedo.. She was DUPED into believeing false stories, by Civil Plaintiffs Attorneys from Florida. “They represented themselves as law enforcment (fisten), and she was told horrible things and she reacted. “She now knows that what she was told was based on false hoods, and fabrications desiened to enhance their civill suit. She should out the newspaperes on the offering of money for stories.”

