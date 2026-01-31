Epstein ‘wanted Sarah Ferguson to release statement' insisting he was 'not a pedo’
“Sarah” thanked Epstein for “being the brother I have always wished for” in the newly released emails
Jeffrey Epstein wanted Sarah Ferguson to release a statement saying he was “not a pedo” and she had been “duped” into believing false allegations about him, newly released emails appear to show.
On Friday, more than three million documents were published by the US Department of Justice relating to the disgraced paedophile financier.
Among them are exchanges with someone referred to just as “Sarah”, whose email address is redacted, as well as discussions with others about “Fergie”.
There also appears to be references to "Beatrice" and "Eugie" in the newly released emails, as well as talk of an invite to Buckingham Palace for "tea".
Fromer Prince Andrew and Sarah share two daughters together - Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.
The emails also reveal that in March 2011, the paedophile financier asked publicist Mike Sitrick to “draft a statement that in an ideal world Fergie would put out”.
Andrew continues to strenuously deny all allegations against him.
Epstein told others “Fergie said she could organise tea in Buckingham Palace apts.. or Windsor Castle” in 2009.
After he was released from prison, Epstein asked “Sarah” if there was “any chance of your daughters saying hello” to an unnamed person whilst they were in London in July 2010.
“Sarah” replied saying: “Beatrice is in London with her father. Eugie is away with a cool boyfriend."
In August 2009, “Sarah” thanked Epstein for “being the brother I have always wished for” and she has “never been more touched by a friends kindness”
Later, in April 2009, “Sarah” was seen to email Epstein calling him “my dear spectacular and special friend Jeffrey” and a “legend,” adding that she is “so proud” of him.
The exchanges are all dated after Epstein was convicted in 2008 for prostituting minors.
On March 13 2011, Epstein wrote to Mr Sitrick saying: “I think that Fergie can now say, I am not a pedo.. She was DUPED into believeing false stories, by Civil Plaintiffs Attorneys from Florida.
“They represented themselves as law enforcment (fisten), and she was told horrible things and she reacted.
“She now knows that what she was told was based on false hoods, and fabrications desiened to enhance their civill suit. She should out the newspaperes on the offering of money for stories.”
Mr Sitrick replies: “Agree, quite frankly whatever her excuse she needs to say she was mistaken, she apologizes, feels terrible. Jeffrey is not a pedophile.
“The you woman who was the source of the conviction for solicitation of prostitutions for someone under 18 was 17-3/4 and she is very sorry.
“We need all those components. She created this problem. She needs to fix It and as I know everyone knows time is of the essence here.”
Epstein responds saying that they “cannot depend on her doing as we would wish… We need an alternative”, adding “Fergie and Hope is not sufficient.”
Mr Sitrick replies to Epstein saying: “The Fergie retraction is critical.“One of your good friends, a member of the Royal family, is calling you a pedophile.“If gentle persuasion doesn’t work, it is my view that we need to turn up the heat even to the point of sending her a draft defamation lawsuit.
“As I said yesterday, this would be a major turning point and be picked up everywhere. This is about your name and your reputation.
“You really can’t worry about her, in my view, you need to worry about you.
“She certainly isn’t concerned about your or your reputation.“Regardless of whether you are willing to play hardball with Fergie — if the gentle persuasion doesn’t work, we need to go after the newspapers for errors, including their labeling you a pedophile. Right now no one is holding them accountable.
“As I said before, newspapers offering money for stories is not news.”
The following day, Epstein emailed Mr Sitrick saying: “I would like you to draft a statement that in an ideal world Fergie would put out,” to which the publicist responds saying “With pleasure.”
The documents also show Epstein received and sent multiple news articles related to the former duchess regarding her divorce from the King’s brother, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, and her finances.
Andrew has faced allegations, which he strenuously denies, that he sexually assaulted a teenage Virginia Giuffre after she was trafficked by Epstein.
He paid millions to Ms Giuffre, a woman he has claimed never to have met, to settle a civil sexual assault claim in 2022.
Andrew stepped down from royal duties in 2019, with revelations published in Ms Giuffre’s posthumous memoir, and the US government’s release of documents from Epstein’s estate, bringing increased scrutiny on the royal.
LBC has contacted Andrew and The Palace for comment.