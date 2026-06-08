Jeffrey Epstein’s personal assistant has claimed she had dinner at Buckingham Palace in Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s private rooms and went to his daughter Princess Beatrice’s 18th birthday.

Read more: Epstein files spark two new UK investigations into historic child sex abuse

“Prince Andrew was at the New York house. We also went to Andrew’s private apartment at Buckingham Palace for dinner. And we were at Princess Beatrice’s party at Windsor Castle,” Ms Kellen said.

A transcript released by the committee has revealed that Ms Kellen identified Andrew and his ex wife Sarah Ferguson as being prominent people in the sex offender’s network.

She was testifying before the US House oversight committee when she was asked about Epstein’s network of “prominent individuals”.

Sarah Kellen, who worked for Epstein as a personal assistant for over a decade from 2001, said she was regularly raped by the paedophile financier.

Ms Kellen was identified as one of four potential co-conspirators in Epstein’s “sweetheart plea deal”, a controversial 2008 non-prosecution agreement allowing Epstein to avoid a potential life sentence for federal sex trafficking by pleading guilty to lesser state-level prostitution charges involving a minor.

However, Ms Kellen told US officials she was also a victim of his abuse and that she had been groomed as a vulnerable young woman.

She said: “Jeffrey made sure I knew that defying him would cost me my life. He knew everyone in the highest echelons of society, and everyone catered to him.

“He knew everyone in the fashion industry, academics, finance, government, powerful world leaders, dictators and everyone in between.

“From the beginning, he showed me he was more powerful than basically anyone in the world.”

She added that she was in the room in Cuba with Epstein and Fidel Castro and was taken to Asia and Africa with President Bill Clinton.

“I was at Princess Beatrice’s 18th birthday party at Windsor Castle and at the desert home of the Sheikh Mohammed of Dubai. I sat across the table of Ehud Barak in Israel,” Ms Kellen continued.

It comes after the latest batch of Epstein files revealed that Andrew’s daughters Beatrice, Eugenie and their mother Sarah Ferguson were seemingly so close to Epstein that they visited him in Florida five days after his release from prison in 2009.

He had been convicted of sex trafficking charges after pleading guilty to soliciting sex from girls as young as 14.

Files also showed the sex offender was asked to pay almost $15,000 for flights for Fergie, Beatrice and Eugenie to go to the US to visit him just 48 hours after his release from prison.

Documents claim the group met at Epstein's Palm Beach mansion, where the paedophile served vegetable lasagne prepared by a Parisian chef.

The meeting was then brought up again by Epstein over two years later, when he wrote to British lawyer Paul Tweed to complain about Ms Ferguson's failure to defend him publicly following his conviction.