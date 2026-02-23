The disgraced paedophile paid private investigators to remove computers and more from his Florida home in an apparent attempt to hide them from authorities

Undated pictures provided by the US Department of Justice on January 30, 2026 as part of the Jeffrey Epstein files. Picture: Martin BUREAU / AFP via Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

Jeffrey Epstein hid documents and photographs in secret storage units across the United States, it's been revealed.

The disgraced paedophile paid private investigators to remove computers and more from his Florida home in an apparent attempt to hide them from authorities. He rented six units, including one from at least 2003, and credit card records show regular payments to storage companies until 2019 - the year of his death. Search warrants reviewed by The Telegraph suggest the units were not raided by US authorities, which raises the possibility that they may contain unseen evidence relating to Epstein and his associates. It has long been suspected that Epstein was collecting compromising material on high-profile figures, however, the FBI has previously said there was no evidence that he was storing anything of this kind. Read more: Crucial evidence in investigation into Epstein flights 'may have been destroyed', police warned Read more: Gordon Brown calls for investigation into claims Andrew used taxpayer-funded RAF bases to meet Epstein

Private detective Bill Riley emailed Epstein and his lawyers in August 2009: “Over the weekend I learned that plaintiff’s counsel are looking to get from me the computers and paperwork I took from Jeff’s house prior to the Search Warrant. “I have them locked in storage and would like to know what to do with them. They are no longer needed in the criminal case, I assume. Is it possible to give you these items for your review and safekeeping or give it to Darren Indyke [Epstein’s lawyer] or back to Jeff, etc.?” Mr Riley is referring to Virginia Giuffre in this email after she filed a civil lawsuit in Florida in 2009 with allegations that Epstein sexually abused her as a minor and trafficked her internationally. Ms Giuffre alleged that Epstein trafficked her to Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and she was raped three times. Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has denied any wrongdoing relating to Ms Giuffre.

Virginia Giuffre, with a photo of herself as a teen, when she says she was abused by Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell and Prince Andrew. Picture: Emily Michot/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images