Jeffrey Epstein 'hid secret files' in storage lockers across US
The disgraced paedophile paid private investigators to remove computers and more from his Florida home in an apparent attempt to hide them from authorities
Jeffrey Epstein hid documents and photographs in secret storage units across the United States, it's been revealed.
The disgraced paedophile paid private investigators to remove computers and more from his Florida home in an apparent attempt to hide them from authorities.
He rented six units, including one from at least 2003, and credit card records show regular payments to storage companies until 2019 - the year of his death.
Search warrants reviewed by The Telegraph suggest the units were not raided by US authorities, which raises the possibility that they may contain unseen evidence relating to Epstein and his associates.
It has long been suspected that Epstein was collecting compromising material on high-profile figures, however, the FBI has previously said there was no evidence that he was storing anything of this kind.
Private detective Bill Riley emailed Epstein and his lawyers in August 2009: “Over the weekend I learned that plaintiff’s counsel are looking to get from me the computers and paperwork I took from Jeff’s house prior to the Search Warrant.
“I have them locked in storage and would like to know what to do with them. They are no longer needed in the criminal case, I assume. Is it possible to give you these items for your review and safekeeping or give it to Darren Indyke [Epstein’s lawyer] or back to Jeff, etc.?”
Mr Riley is referring to Virginia Giuffre in this email after she filed a civil lawsuit in Florida in 2009 with allegations that Epstein sexually abused her as a minor and trafficked her internationally.
Ms Giuffre alleged that Epstein trafficked her to Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and she was raped three times.
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has denied any wrongdoing relating to Ms Giuffre.
The private investigators were also instructed by Epstein to open a storage unit in New York on his behalf, for which they were paid thousands of dollars.
Another email from May 2009 shows Epstein asking Mr Riley for a photo of someone, to which Mr Riley says: "I thought I had a copy of it on my computer but it is in storage with everything else. I will get it out next time I go to the storage unit."
It is not known in the latter instance whether the storage unit is one used by Mr Riley for business purposes or one used by Mr Epstein.
Emails unearthed by The Telegraph include Epstein telling the private detectives to move computers, photos, and documents to a storage unit in the mid-2000s after he was seemingly tipped off about a police raid on his home.
Former Palm Beach police chief Michael Reiterlater said “the place had been cleaned up” and computer material appeared to be missing following this raid.
The paedophile's staff also discussed moving things from his private island to hidden lock-ups.