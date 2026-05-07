Epstein was found dead in his cell in July 2019 days before he was due to stand trial on federal charges of sex trafficking minors

Jeffrey Epstein on the New York State Sex Offender Registry. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

A note said to have been written by Jeffrey Epstein shortly before his suicide has been released, nearly seven years after the convicted sex offender was found dead in a New York jail cell.

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The handwritten note allegedly written by the paedophile financier was made public on Wednesday after it was found by his former cellmate Nicholas Tartaglione. It reads: “They investigated me for months - FOUND NOTHING!!!” It continues: “It is a treat to be able to choose one’s time to say goodbye. “Watcha want me to do – Bust out cryin!!” It then states “NO FUN”, with the words underlined, and ends: “NOT WORTH IT!!” Epstein was found dead in his cell in July 2019, aged 66, days before he was due to stand trial on federal charges of sex trafficking minors. He denied the allegations. Read More: Epstein's ranch staff probed over Andrew's visits to paedophile's sprawling New Mexico property Read More: King Charles nods to US and UK support for sex abuse survivors amid calls for royals to meet Epstein victims

Jeffrey Epstein's alleged suicide note . Picture: United States district judge, southern district of New York

He had been found unresponsive with a strip of cloth around his neck. Tartaglione later said he discovered the note in their cell, tucked inside a graphic novel. The note was released by Judge Kenneth Karas after a request from The New York Times. It had previously been sealed as part of the criminal case involving Epstein’s former cellmate. Tartaglione explained: “I opened the book to read and there it was.” The note was reportedly written on a piece of yellow paper torn from a legal pad. Epstein had claimed Tartaglione attacked him during an earlier incident and said he was not suicidal.

Jeffrey Epstein's cell after his alleged suicide. Picture: Alamy