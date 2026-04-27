Survivor of paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein will take part in a mock tea party to highlight the King's failure to meet them on his state visit to the United States.

The group also want Charles to pressure his brother to testify before a Congressional committee about Epstein.

Those abused by the sex trafficker have been vocal about their desire to see The King speak to them about his brother, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, alleged role in Epstein's crimes.

Speaking to LBC's Tonight with Andrew Marr, prominent survivor Rita Oh said that a group will take part in the performance arts piece, which will feature an empty chair with a sign reading "Reserved for King Charles".

Ms Oh said: "Well, I wasn't invited to the garden party or the other tea party that King Charles and Queen Camilla are attending.

"And since they have repeatedly said they're not meeting with the survivors of Jeffrey Epstein, I decided to host my own mock tea party and give him the opportunity to just spend five minutes of his busy schedule just to meet with us and hear our stories so that we can feel validated.

"You know, this is the beginning of that healing journey that we are just yearning for.

"And not meeting with us, it's almost as if we don't exist. He's not acknowledging that we are here and that we are speaking and crying for justice."

When challenged by Andrew that the King had already removed Andrew's titles and his grace-and-favour mansion, Royal Lodge, Ms Oh added: We want him to do more with the former Prince Andrew and also Peter Mandelson.

"I think the King is one of the most influential leaders in the world, and if he sat on the right side of history and encouraged his brother and Peter Mandelson to volunteer and testify before Congress and tell us what they saw... You know, that would show that he's taking action.

"That would show that he's a powerful King. Right now, it just seems to me and the others that he's just evading us altogether. And this isn't going to go away. We're not going to remain silent. We will continue speaking out."