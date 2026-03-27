A group of Jeffrey Epstein survivors are suing the US Department of Justice and Google, following the release of files related to the dead paedophile.

A class action lawsuit has been filed in the Northern District of California federal court over the handling of the files that revealed their personal information.

They allege that the documents released by the US government in late 2025 and early 2026 “outed approximately 100 survivors” and published “their private information and identifying them to the world.”

CNN reported that the complaint claims that even after the government acknowledged and removed files “online entities like Google continuously republish it, refusing victim’s pleas to take it down."

"Survivors now face renewed trauma. Strangers call them, email them, threaten their physical safety and accuse them of conspiring with Epstein when they are in reality, Epstein’s victims."

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