Epstein survivors sue US government and Google over release of private information
A class action lawsuit has been filed in the Northern District of California federal court over the handling of the files that revealed their personal information
A group of Jeffrey Epstein survivors are suing the US Department of Justice and Google, following the release of files related to the dead paedophile.
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A class action lawsuit has been filed in the Northern District of California federal court over the handling of the files that revealed their personal information.
They allege that the documents released by the US government in late 2025 and early 2026 “outed approximately 100 survivors” and published “their private information and identifying them to the world.”
CNN reported that the complaint claims that even after the government acknowledged and removed files “online entities like Google continuously republish it, refusing victim’s pleas to take it down."
"Survivors now face renewed trauma. Strangers call them, email them, threaten their physical safety and accuse them of conspiring with Epstein when they are in reality, Epstein’s victims."
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It added that Google could remove this content from search results and caches, but they refused to, which showed “wonton disregard for the wellbeing” of the survivors.
Lawyers representing the survivors sent the DOJ a letter in February asking for millions of Epstein-related documents to be removed because victims' information was included.
The DOJ said that it had removed all the documents flagged and will continue "to process any new requests and to run its own searches to identify any other documents that may require further redaction."
The complaint further alleges that the DOJ failed to ensure that personal information was redacted in a bid to release the files quickly.
LBC has contacted the DOJ and Google for a comment.