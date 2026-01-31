President Donald Trump was implicated in the latest release of the Epstein files, with a number of documents appearing to disappear from the DoJ website after they were released. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Jeffrey Epstein's victims have released a join letter condemning the Trump administration’s “incomplete release” of files linked to the late paedophile financier.

The joint victim statement follows the release of 3 million pages of documents by the Department of Justice (DoJ) website, which included 180,000 images and more than 2,000 videos. It comes after a number of documents appearing to link Donald Trump to Epstein through a series of FBI reports disappeared from the DoJ website overnight following their initial release. Among the deleted files are a slew of reports made to the FBI that include allegations naming President Donald Trump and references to underage girls, among other uncorroborated claims. Read more: Epstein files appear to show Andrew on all fours over female - as more than three million pages released Read more: White House shuts down 'unfounded and false' Trump claims after latest release of Epstein Files In the joint statement, the victims branded the incriminating documents "indefensible" and insisted they "will not stop until the truth is fully revealed", The letter from survivors, including the brother of late Epstein victim, Virginia Giuffre, claim the details of survivors are being "exposed" while failing to reveal "the full truth about who enabled" the finanier.

“Once again, survivors are having their names and identifying information exposed, while the men who abused us remain hidden and protected,” the letter reads. “Yet the public still does not have the full truth about who enabled him, who participated in his exploitation and who has been shielded for years. Hundreds of women have come forward with additional reports like hers. " The scale of this failure is staggering and indefensible." The latest release follows the long-expired deadline as stipulated under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, which President Donald Trump signed Nov. 19. Under the law, the DoJ was required to release all its records linked to Epstein within 30 days of signing.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor allegedly invited infamous paedophile Jeffrey Epstein to Buckingham Palace and promised him “lots of privacy” - newly released emails appear to show. Picture: DoJ