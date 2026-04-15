There have been repeated calls by US congressman Ro Khanna and the family of Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre for a meeting with the King and Queen

Baroness Harriet Harman has called for Queen Camilla to meet with Epstein victims. Picture: LBC

By Alice Padgett

Harriet Harman has called for the Queen to meet victims of Jeffrey Epstein during her visit to the US, saying it would send a powerful message about tackling abuse against women and girls.

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Baroness Harman, the UK Special Envoy for Women and Girls, told Andrew Marr Queen Camilla is already due to meet survivors of male violence against women and girls, and argued Epstein’s victims should be included. The Labour peer said: “I think it would be very good if, as well as meeting other victims of male violence, which she's scheduled to do anyway, she does meet the Epstein victims. "And what a message that would send to all around the world about how the UK really believes that there must be an end to male abuse of women and girls.” Baroness Harman added: “They've asked to see her, if she refuses to see them when she is seeing other victims of abuse, it wouldn't sit with what she does all the time, and what she's been doing, since long before she became Queen.” She said such a meeting would not only strengthen ties between the UK and the US, but also help “turbocharge the protest against male violence against women and girls.” Charles and Camilla’s four-day trip to the US at the end of the month comes amid a worsening UK-US relationship after verbal attacks by President Donald Trump on the British military, its Nato allies and Sir Keir Starmer. Read More: King Charles' visit to the US must be cancelled - the dangers are too great, writes Andrew Marr Read More: Epstein survivors slam Melania and accuse her of 'shifting the burden' after shock White House speech

‘What a message that would send to the world, if she visited the Epstein survivors.’



Baroness @HarrietHarman tells @AndrewMarr9 why she thinks the Royal visit to the US should go ahead. pic.twitter.com/Tl3tptQat7 — LBC (@LBC) April 15, 2026

Camilla has made combating domestic abuse a key focus of her charity work. She is a patron to SafeLives and actively supports organisations like Refuge and Women’s Aid. The Queen recently invited Gisele Pelicot, 73, to her official London residence after Camilla wrote to the rape survivor praise her "extraordinary dignity and courage". Ms Pelicot's ex-husband, Dominique Pelicot, was jailed for 20 years for drugging and raping her and allowing other men to rape her while she was unconscious, in abuse which lasted nearly a decade. The historic US visit, the King’s first visit as monarch, will mark the 250th anniversary of American independence and herald the start of celebrations across the US.

Camilla and Charles at the annual Easter service on the grounds of Windsor Castle. Picture: Alamy

The Prime Minister suggested in the Commons on Monday that the visit, from April 27-30, would build “bonds” after Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey voiced concerns about Charles being embarrassed by Mr Trump and called again for the trip to be cancelled. Charles and Camilla will mark the milestone at a “block-party”. The royal couple, who will begin their visit with a private tea hosted by the President and First Lady, will also commemorate the 25th anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks that brought down New York’s Twin Towers. There have been repeated calls by US congressman Ro Khanna and the family of Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre for a meeting with the King and Queen, and the Mail on Sunday reported that the Queen had been approached by victims’ rights groups. The legal implications of Charles and Camilla coming into contact with any survivors of paedophile financier Epstein, and the King’s constitutional position, make a meeting impossible while there are ongoing UK police investigations into matters related to Epstein. The royal family has been dealing with the issue of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor for years, disgraced by his association with Epstein and recently arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office, over his connection with the paedophile, and released under investigation. Andrew, stripped of his titles by his brother the King, has long faced separate accusations of having sex with Ms Giuffre three times, including when she was 17, and also during an orgy after being trafficked by the financier. The former prince has denied the allegations.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is seen being driven away from a police station following his arrest on suspicion of misconduct in a public office. Picture: Getty