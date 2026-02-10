Congressional Democrats are seeking to abolish the statute of limitations on civil claims for sex abuse

Survivors of Jeffrey Epstein have introduced legislation to scrap time limits for victims of sexual abuse to sue perpetrators. . Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Survivors of Jeffrey Epstein and Democrats have introduced legislation to scrap time limits for victims of sexual abuse to sue perpetrators.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Democrats in the US Congress have introduced "Virginia's Law", named for the late Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre, alongside victims of the paedophile financier. The proposed legislation would eliminate the statute of limitations for adult victims of abuse to bring civil action against abusers. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer and Representative Teresa Leger Fernandez announced the Bill, which would expand the legal options available to victims of sex crimes. Read More: Epstein could have been a Russian spy, suggests Poland's Foreign Minister Read More: Will there be more Epstein Files released? Calls grow for redacted documents to be shown

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer (pictured) and Representative Teresa Leger Fernandez announced the Bill. Picture: Alamy

Many prominent abusers, including Epstein, were shielded from accountability by the statute, which sets a time within which action must be brought. Civil statutes of limitations vary by crime and by the US state in which the action is brought. Claims cannot be made outside the timeframe the statute of limitations specifies. Despite the promise to "eliminate statute of limitations barriers", the way in which the proposed law would do this is currently unclear. The Bill's fate in Congress, which is controlled by Republicans, is unclear, but other bipartisan efforts related to Epstein's crimes have seen success in both chambers. The Epstein Files Transparency Act, which compelled the release of swathes of material relating to the dead sex trafficker, passed nearly unanimously last year after being brought by Republican Thomas Massie and Democrat Ro Khanna. Virginia Giuffre's brother spoke at the announcement.

Democrats in the US Congress have introduced "Virginia's Law", named for the late Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre (pictured). Picture: Getty