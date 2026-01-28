No timeline has been given for when the right to equal pay for ethnic minorities and disabled people will be enshrined into law, as promised in Labour’s manifesto.

Labour former minister Janet Daby said many of her “hard-working constituents are not being paid fairly” and asked “when this welcomed manifesto commitment will be met”.

The proposed legislation would also introduce mandatory ethnicity and disability pay reporting.

Equalities minister Seema Malhotra said the Government is “committed” to its pledge and a plan will be coming “soon”, after she was pressed by MPs in the Commons.

The draft Equality (Race and Disability) Bill was included in the King’s Speech and therefore expected to be brought forward in the current parliamentary session, which is likely to end in May.

“The latest ONS (Office for National Statistics) figures show the median adjusted pay gap for UK-born black African, Caribbean, or black British employees is 5.6 per cent lower compared to UK-born white employees,” the Lewisham East MP added.

At equalities questions, Ms Malhotra replied: “The race equality engagement group is engaging with minority communities across the country to tackle inequality.

“We are committed to our manifesto commitments and moving forward to make the right to equal pay effective for ethnic minority people, and introducing mandatory ethnicity pay gap reporting for large employers.

“Last year, we published a call for evidence on equality policy, which closed last summer.

“We are working to analyse the responses and will update the House on our plan soon.”

SNP MP Kirsty Blackman (Aberdeen North) also pressed the minister, saying: “It is 316 days since the minister announced that consultation.

“It is 560 days since the King’s Speech, when the draft legislation was announced in the King’s Speech.

“The minister has made clear that she expects the draft Bill to be published during this session.

“Please, can she update us on whether this is still her promise and when we expect to see that draft Bill to reduce and remove that ethnicity pay gap that people are struggling with?”

Ms Malhotra replied: “As I have highlighted, we are continuing to move forward with our plans.

“We will be publishing the call for evidence… as we’re analysing responses and update the House on our plan soon.”