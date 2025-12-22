The ECHR has drawn criticism from some who say it hampers efforts to deport illegal migrants.

Dr Mary-Ann Stephenson, the new chairwoman of the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC). Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

The new chairwoman of Britain’s equalities watchdog has warned against the “demonisation of migrants” and said it would be “a mistake” for the UK to withdraw from a longstanding international treaty on human rights.

Political debate has ramped up this year around the UK’s membership of the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) in relation to immigration cases in the UK. The convention – an international treaty – has drawn criticism from some who argue it hampers efforts to deport illegal migrants. Both the Conservatives and Reform UK have said they would quit it as part of efforts to tackle immigration. The Labour Government has said it will not leave the European treaty but ministers are reviewing human rights law to make it easier to deport people who have no right to be in the UK. Read more: Group of migrants arrive in Dover after busy night of small boat Channel crossings Read more: Man jailed for inciting racial hatred after 'odious' anti-immigration posts viewed 33 times

Changes to Article 3 – prohibition on torture or inhuman or degrading treatment – and Article 8 – the right to family life – are included in the Government’s plans to overhaul the asylum system. Both articles have been used to prevent people with no right to be in the UK being sent back to their home countries. Mary-Ann Stephenson, chairwoman of the Equality and Human Rights Commission, described the convention as “really important” and said leaving would weaken the rights everyone depends on. The commission, of which she became chair at the beginning of December, monitors rights and freedoms across England, Scotland and Wales. In an interview, Ms Stephenson said of the convention: “It’s embedded in UK law through the Human Rights Act, and it provides rights that protect all of us.”

