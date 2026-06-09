Kemi Badenoch is set to lay out the Conservatives' plan to overhaul the Equalities Act in a major speech on Tuesday

Rules requiring police officers, nurses, and teachers to consider equality issues when they carry out their day-to-day work should be scrapped, Kemi Badenoch is set to say. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Rules requiring police officers, nurses, and teachers to consider equality issues when they carry out their day-to-day work should be scrapped, Kemi Badenoch is set to say.

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The PSED requires all public sector workers to consider how their work might have an impact on people with different protected characteristics, including their age, sex, sexuality, religion and race. Mrs Badenoch will warn the duty has “become a minefield that exposes almost every significant public decision to legal challenge”. She will say: “A court recently found that prison officials had breached their duty because their separation of prisoners was disproportionately affecting Muslims convicted of Islamic terrorism. “These terrorists could now be eligible for compensation. This is madness.” The Conservatives claimed ahead of Mrs Badenoch’s speech that the duty has helped to fuel a culture of dividing people into competing identity groups, and has created a bureaucracy which has spent public money on “box-ticking”. It also pointed to a Bank of England consultation to replace images of well-known public figures such as Sir Winston Churchill on banknotes with wildlife as an example of the same Government culture.

The debate around DEI initiatives has been thrust into the spotlight by the conviction of Vickrum Digwa for the murder of Henry Nowak. Picture: Getty