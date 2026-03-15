Football legend Eric Cantona has suggested that Presidents should be forced to go to war if they start a conflict instead of "sending 18-year-olds."

The former France and Manchester United star said he wanted to discourage wars by directly holding political leaders accountable for the wars they launch.

Cantona, 59, was appearing on a French TV talk show Clique, when he was asked for his opinion on rising global conflicts and their human cost.

He told the host that he would like to "ask an international court for an international law that would say if a President decides to start a war, he should be the first at the front instead of sending 18-year-olds".

"And then, I think there would be fewer wars,” he added.