Manchester United legend Eric Cantona has said he would never have joined the club had current co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe been in charge.

France forward Cantona has previously been named by Ratcliffe as his favourite United player.

Ratcliffe has courted more controversy this week, saying that the United Kingdom is in decline because “nobody’s tough enough to deal with the immigration problem”.

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But when United fan Pete Boyle, on his TikTok channel, asked Cantona if he would have signed for the club under Ratcliffe, he replied: “No, Of course not.

“You know what I think about all of this, with this kind of politics and I cannot understand that someone like this can say something like this when he’s one of the owners of the club.

“Football is a very popular sport. Football is made – all the greatest players come from different waves of immigration. Everywhere, in France, in England, everywhere.

“In France for instance, the greatest players in France, they all come from different waves of immigration.”

Cantona moved to Old Trafford in 1992 from rivals Leeds and helped the club win four Premier League titles in five seasons.