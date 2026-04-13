US Congressman Eric Swalwell has dropped out of the race to become the next Governor of California after being accused of sexual assault.

He said in a video posted to X on Friday: “These allegations of sexual assault are flat false. They’re absolutely false.

The congressman, who has a wife and three children, has denied the allegations that emerged in a report by the San Francisco Chronicle.

He had come under growing pressure to withdraw and resign from the Congress amid alleged accounts of sexual assault from a former female staffer and misconduct allegations from multiple others.

“To my family, staff, friends, and supporters, I am deeply sorry for mistakes in judgment I’ve made in my past. I will fight the serious, false allegations that have been made – but that’s my fight, not a campaign’s,” he wrote.

The married father-of-three took to social media on Sunday to announce he is suspending his campaign.

“They did not happen. They have never happened and I will fight them with everything that I have.”He added: “I have certainly made mistakes in judgement in my past. But those mistakes are between me and my wife. And to her I apologize deeply for putting her in this position.”

He concluded: “This weekend I’m going to spend time with my family and friends and I appreciate those who have reached out to me to show support. And I look forward to updating you very soon.”

One allegation came from a woman who said began working in Swalwell’s Castro Valley office in 2019 at the age of 21.,She said Swalwell sexually assaulted her twice when she was heavily intoxicated.

The woman said that the married politician, who was 38 at the time, started messaging her on Snapchat, claiming he would send images of his genitals and asked for nude pictures of her in return.

Swalwell lost a string of endorsements following the allegations.

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California said: “The young woman who has made serious allegations against Congressman Swalwell must be respected and heard.

“This extremely sensitive matter must be appropriately investigated with full transparency and accountability. As I discussed with Congressman Swalwell, it is clear that is best done outside of a gubernatorial campaign.”

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, Democratic Whip Katherine Clark, and Democratic Caucus Chair Pete Aguilar wrote a joint statement: “Following the incredibly disturbing sexual assault accusations against Congressman Eric Swalwell, we call for a swift investigation into these incidents and for the Congressman to immediately end his campaign to be California’s next Governor.

“This is unacceptable of anyone — certainly not an elected official — and must be taken seriously.

“We commend the courageous women for sharing their experiences. In this and all circumstances, we must ensure that those who come forward with allegations of sexual assault and harassment are heard and respected. All perpetrators of sexual assault and harassment must be held accountable.”

Senator Ruben Gallego of Arizona wrote on X, “I’ve read the San Francisco Chronicle’s reporting and I take it seriously. What is described is indefensible. Women who come forward with accounts like this deserve to be heard with respect, not questioned or dismissed.”

“I am withdrawing my endorsement of Congressman Swalwell, effective immediately."