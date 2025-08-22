The younger of the notorious brothers jailed for murdering their parents in 1989 has been denied parole.

"Contrary to your supporters' beliefs, you have not been a model prisoner and frankly, we find that a little disturbing,” said Commissioner Robert Barton.

After a 10-hour hearing, a panel of two California commissioners deemed that Erik Menendez should not be allowed to walk free after learning about his behaviour in prison.

The pair were originally handed sentences without the chance of parole in 1996.

They were both jailed after shooting their parents Jose and Kitty Menendez in their Los Angeles home in an infamous case that has since been turned into a Netflix series.

Erik Menendez made his first appeal for release from jail on Thursday months after a judge reduced both his and his brother Lyle's sentences, marking the brothers eligble for parole.

“Two things can be true. They can love and forgive you, and you can still be found unsuitable for parole," he added.

He continued: "I believe in redemption, or I wouldn't be doing this job.

“But based on the legal standards, we find that you continue to pose an unreasonable risk to public safety."

Erik Menendez is allowed to retry for parole at another hearing in three years, the board ruled.

His brother Lyle is set to face his own parole suitability hearing today.

Meanwhile, California Governor Gavin Newsom is separately assessing a clemency request from both brothers.

It could result in reduced sentences or possibly pardons, but it would not see the brothers' convictions overturned.

The pair have also requested a new trial after fresh evidence in the case emerged.

They are awaiting the outcome of a 2023 request for a judge to consider whether they were sexually abused by their father.

The brothers shot their parents more than a dozen times, with Erik reloading the weapon and continuing to open fire on his mother.

They have long claimed self-defence and alleged they were being abused sexually – but have never denied killing their parents.

"I just want my family to understand that I am so unimaginably sorry for what I have put them through from Aug. 20, 1989 until this day, and this hearing," Erik said in a previous hearing.

"If I ever get the chance at freedom, I want the healing to be about them," he said, adding: "Don't think it's the healing of me - it's the healing of the family. This is a family tragedy."