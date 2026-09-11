Erika Kirk breaks silence as widow shares photo on anniversary of husband Charlie's death
Charlie, 31, was shot last year by a sniper during a signature "prove me wrong" event hosted at Utah Valley University a year ago on Thursday
Erika Kirk paid tribute to her to her husband, Charlie, on Thursday by posting a wedding photo with a poignant two-work message on the anniversary of his murder.
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The 37-year-old Republican posted a picture of herself, in her wedding dress, and her husband, in his suit, holding hands during their wedding day.
"…until Heaven," she captioned the picture.
Charlie, 31, was shot last year by a sniper during a signature "prove me wrong" event hosted at Utah Valley University a year ago on Thursday.
Charlie was remembered by a tribute video played on Night Two of the Republican midterm convention in Dallas.
Erika, who was elected CEO of Turning Point USA shortly after her husband’s murder, appeared at the convention on Wednesday night.
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She sat near to Donald Trump in the VIP section during his keynote address.
“I just want to say we love you, Charlie,” Trump said.
“She’s put up with something. Boy, oh, boy. What she’s had to go through,” he said of Erika.
“It was a beautiful family. It’s just terrible.”
Erika is not planning to mark the anniversary publicly.
“Erika will mark the anniversary of Charlie’s death privately with her and Charlie’s two young children, their family, and close friends,” a family spokesperson said.
“She is so grateful for the continued outpouring of prayers, love, and support as she and her family remember and honour Charlie as the beloved husband and father he was.”