Erika Kirk paid tribute to her to her husband, Charlie, on Thursday by posting a wedding photo with a poignant two-work message on the anniversary of his murder.

The 37-year-old Republican posted a picture of herself, in her wedding dress, and her husband, in his suit, holding hands during their wedding day.

"…until Heaven," she captioned the picture.

Charlie, 31, was shot last year by a sniper during a signature "prove me wrong" event hosted at Utah Valley University a year ago on Thursday.

Charlie was remembered by a tribute video played on Night Two of the Republican midterm convention in Dallas.

Erika, who was elected CEO of Turning Point USA shortly after her husband’s murder, appeared at the convention on Wednesday night.

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