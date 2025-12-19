Erika Kirk endorses JD Vance to become the next US President
Ms Kirk gave the public endorsement to her "husband's friend" during a speech on Thursday
Charlie Kirk's widow Erika has officially endorsed JD Vance as presidential candidate for 2028.
Ms Kirk, who took the reigns as CEO of Turning Point USA following the death of her husband Charlie, announced her support for Vice President Vance despite him not publicly confirming he is to run for the Whitehouse.
She told an audience at TPUSA's Americafest conference on Thursday: "We are going to get my husband's friend JD Vance elected 48 in the most resounding way possible."
She added: "We’re going to make sure that President Trump has Congress for all four years."
White not yet making formal announcement, Mr Vance is said to be leading favourite among Republicans according to polls.
Vance and Charlie Kirk were close friends, with the vice president crediting Kirk with playing a pivotal role in shaping his political career.
Kirk, 31, was assassinated while speaking to college students at Utah Valley University during an event for Turning Point USA in September, an organisation he originally led as CEO.
Following his death, Vance wrote: “Charlie Kirk was a true friend. So much of the success we've had in this administration traces directly to Charlie's ability to organise and convene."
The suspected killer, Tyler Robinson, 22, was arrested and later charged with aggravated murder as prosecutors plan to seek the death penalty.
He appeared in court for the first time in public last week where he was allegedly seen to smirk as he spoke to his lawyers ahead of the hearing officially getting underway.
The first Turning Point conference since Kirk's death has seen members of the MAGA faithful fall-out of over conspiracy theories surrounding his death.
The event's two headliners - Ben Shapiro and Tucker Carlson - both took shots at each other during their respective speeches.
Shapiro criticised his contemporary for hosting far-right commentator Nick Fuentes on his show in October, before going on to call him a 'fraud' and a 'grifter'.
Carlson responded by calling Shapiro "pompous"and said he “laughed” while watching snippets of his speech backstage.