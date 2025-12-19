Ms Kirk gave the public endorsement to her "husband's friend" during a speech on Thursday

Erika Kirk with Vice President JD Vance. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Charlie Kirk's widow Erika has officially endorsed JD Vance as presidential candidate for 2028.

Ms Kirk, who took the reigns as CEO of Turning Point USA following the death of her husband Charlie, announced her support for Vice President Vance despite him not publicly confirming he is to run for the Whitehouse. She told an audience at TPUSA's Americafest conference on Thursday: "We are going to get my husband's friend JD Vance elected 48 in the most resounding way possible." She added: "We’re going to make sure that President Trump has Congress for all four years." Read more: Charlie Kirk's wife reveals she was 'praying to God' she was pregnant when her husband was killed Read more: Epstein files will not be released in full before legal deadline as Trump accused of 'covering up the facts'

Erika Kirk speaks during Turning Point USA's AmericaFest. Picture: Alamy

White not yet making formal announcement, Mr Vance is said to be leading favourite among Republicans according to polls. Vance and Charlie Kirk were close friends, with the vice president crediting Kirk with playing a pivotal role in shaping his political career. Kirk, 31, was assassinated while speaking to college students at Utah Valley University during an event for Turning Point USA in September, an organisation he originally led as CEO.

Vice President JD Vance was a close friend of Charlie Kirk. Picture: Alamy