President Trump paid tribute to Charlie Kirk with a Rose Garden celebration on what would have been his 32nd birthday.

An emotional Erika Kirk accepted the United States' highest civilian award on behalf of her murdered husband. Picture: Getty

By Alex Nichol

Kirk's widow Erika, gave an emotional address at an award ceremony honouring her late husband, revealing her belief that he “probably would have run for president” had he not been assassinated last month.

President Trump described the Turning Point USA founder as a "martyr" who should be honoured with some of the most famous names in history. Kirk's widow described her late husband's long term dreams and goals at the ceremony, stating: "There was no limit, no limit to what he would have sacrificed to defend freedom for all. "And if the moment had come, he probably would have run for president, but not out of ambition," she said.

Erika, who also read a message from the couple’s young daughter with birthday wishes, predicted that Charlie would one day have run for President. Picture: Getty

Erika Kirk told those in attendance that her late husband usually enjoyed low-key birthdays with mint chocolate chip ice cream. “President Trump, I have spent seven and a half years trying to find the perfect birthday gift for Charlie, and it’s so difficult,” she said. “And those of you that have spouses or loved ones, you know how difficult it is sometimes to buy a gift for someone that you love — because he wasn’t a materialistic man, so that also did not help. “But now I can say with confidence, Mr. President, that you have given him the best birthday gift he could ever have.” The Presidential Medal of Freedom is the highest civilian award that can given in the United States. Recipients can be chosen at the President's discretion.

Trump praised Charlie, commenting “When I first met him, he was like 22 and I said, ‘Boy, he’s awfully young,’ but I thought he was older than that … He was special.". Picture: Alamy