An Eritrean man has been jailed for five years for raping a teenage girl in a “predatory” attack, according to police.

Tedros Goytom, 28, attacked the 16-year-old near a bench in Winterthur Way, Basingstoke, while they were walking together on September 2, 2022.

Goytom, of Old Street, Hackney, was living in Popley Way in the Hampshire town at the time of the rape and knew the victim through social media.

He was convicted following a trial at Winchester Crown Court and sentenced to five years’ imprisonment on April 22, Hampshire Police said.

Following the sentencing, Detective Constable Victoria Cobley, who led the investigation, said: “Tedros Goytom’s behaviour was predatory and horrific, and his despicable crime has had a huge impact on the victim and her family.

“The courage of the girl and her family throughout our investigation meant that we were able to present a case to the court and ultimately led to his conviction.”

The detective said the force takes all allegations of rape and sexual assault extremely seriously, adding: “We have also been really clear that we police without fear or favour, and regardless of ethnicity or nationality, if you commit a crime then we will use all powers available to us to ensure you face justice.”