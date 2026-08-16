A man has been found guilty of raping a pensioner outside a church in north west London.

Bruke Desalagne, 33, dragged a man in his 60s behind a hoarding at St John’s Church in Harrow, before carrying out the 20-minute-long attack.

Desalagne, from Eritrea, pleaded guilty to raping the victim at around midnight on July 23 last year.

A jury at Harrow Crown Court found Desalagne guilty of rape after viewing CCTV of the prolonged attack, and he will be sentenced in the autumn.

At the time of the prolonged attack, police were called to Station Road following reports of a sexual assault.

The jury heard how traffic and pedestrians passed by unaware of the attack, before a witness saw the incident from her car window and quickly phoned the police.

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