Half a tonne of cocaine decorated with images of Erling Haaland seized near Colombian border
A shipment of cocaine branded with images of football superstar Erling Haaland has been seized in Ecuador close to the border with Colombia.
A shipment of cocaine branded with images of football superstar Erling Haaland has been seized in Ecuador close to the border with Colombia.
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The packages containing 369 kilograms of the Class A drug and worth approximately £14.5million were found stashed in the false bottom of a van in Guagua Negro, close to the border city of Tulcán, 153 miles north of the capital, Quito, on Wednesday.
Ecuadorian authorities said the amount was equivalent to 3.7million doses of cocaine.
A Colombian woman was arrested in connection with the shipment.
No explanation was provided for why the stash was decorated with photos of the Norwegian striker and star of the 2026 World Cup.
The Man City player became a social media phenomenon after scoring seven goals across four matches in July, as well as for lively persona, staggering height and golden locks.
A news release said anti-narcotics agents were conducting an operation following an anonymous tip received early Tuesday morning on the Pan-American Highway when they noticed the suspicious vehicle.
After searching, they found the green packaged bricks hidden in the false bottom.
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Police released a video showing the packages spilling out from the truck’s false bottom, with the stickers of Haaland clearly visible.
While no official reason has been given, it is allegedly common practice for drug traffickers to label their shipments with the names of well-known sports stars or celebrities as a way of signalling which criminal network produced the merchandise and which client it belongs to.
The Norwegian, whose side were knocked out of the World Cup by England, is not the only footballer apparently favoured by drug smugglers.
The image of Lionel Messi, the Argentine national team captain, has also appeared on another seized shipment.
Ecuador is considered to be a logistical hub for drug trafficking networks, where drugs are stockpiled, stored and distributed through Central American routes mainly to the US, as well as Europe.