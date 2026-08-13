A shipment of cocaine branded with images of football superstar Erling Haaland has been seized in Ecuador close to the border with Colombia.

The packages containing 369 kilograms of the Class A drug and worth approximately £14.5million were found stashed in the false bottom of a van in Guagua Negro, close to the border city of Tulcán, 153 miles north of the capital, Quito, on Wednesday.

Ecuadorian authorities said the amount was equivalent to 3.7million doses of cocaine.

A Colombian woman was arrested in connection with the shipment.

No explanation was provided for why the stash was decorated with photos of the Norwegian striker and star of the 2026 World Cup.

The Man City player became a social media phenomenon after scoring seven goals across four matches in July, as well as for lively persona, staggering height and golden locks.