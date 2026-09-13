A controversial Erling Haaland winner secured Manchester City a memorable derby-day triumph. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

A controversial Erling Haaland winner secured Manchester City a memorable derby-day triumph as Manchester United failed to capitalise on Phil Foden’s sending-off on a day of contentious decisions.

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Old Trafford witnessed a pulsating 199th meeting of the Manchester rivals as Enzo Maresca’s new-look side won the first clash between the sides since Pep Guardiola’s departure. Much has changed at City this summer but Haaland remains a familiar foe, with the striker’s ninth Premier League goal against United taking him clear as top scorer in this fixture and sealing a 1-0 victory. But the main subject of debate after Sunday’s game will be the decisions to send off Foden and award the City sharpshooter’s winner. The visitors had felt aggrieved when Foden was sent off in the 23rd minute for petulantly reacting to a Bruno Fernandes kick.

Foden was sent off in the 23rd minute for petulantly reacting to a Bruno Fernandes kick. Picture: Getty

Marcus Rashford and Kobbie Mainoo hit the woodwork but United could not make the most of their man advantage, with the VAR’s decision to overturn an initial offside call against Haaland causing anger and confusion. Gianluigi Donnarumma made a crucial stoppage-time save from Bryan Mbeumo to secure a dramatic win that Maresca celebrated by charging towards the City fans at full-time. Sunday’s painful defeat leaves United with just four points from their opening four matches and followed protests about the way the club is being run. The club’s heavy-handed ticket touting investigation has angered fans, who displayed a sign above the tunnel that read “the way you treat us is a disgrace” as Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Avram Glazer watched on. There was a boisterous atmosphere as fans traded chants, with Enzo Fernandez seeing an early shot deflected wide as Lisandro Martinez and Matheus Cunha had hopeful efforts at the other end. An even clash looked to have tipped United’s way in the 23rd minute.

Sunday’s painful defeat leaves United with just four points from their opening four matches and followed protests about the way the club is being run. Picture: Alamy

Fernandes caught Foden when he was on the deck and the City star kicked out, with referee Michael Oliver brandishing a straight red. City players harangued the referee, but VAR Matthew Donohue gave the decision the green light as United fans waved off Foden. Maresca’s side rallied well as United’s defence wobbled, but Carrick’s side so nearly took the lead just before half-time when Rashford’s dipping free-kick from distance hit a post. Frustrated Maresca was booked and his mood nearly darkened shortly after the break when Mainoo curled a fine effort that beat Donnarumma and came back off a post. United pushed from there. Rashford saw an effort taken into the side-netting before Mbeumo and Cunha tried their luck, but this would be City’s day.

Maresca’s side rallied well as United’s defence wobbled. Picture: Getty