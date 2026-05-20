Arsenal are celebrating their first Premier League title in 22 years after Manchester City were held to a 1-1 draw at Bournemouth.

Erling Haaland of Manchester City looks dejected after the AFC Bournemouth vs Manchester City Premier League match. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Erling Haaland has urged Manchester City to use the pain of missing out on the Premier League trophy for a second successive year to fuel next season’s title challenge.

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Arsenal were crowned champions for the first time since 2004 after second-placed City were held to a 1-1 draw at Bournemouth on Tuesday evening. Striker Haaland equalised in the fifth minute of added time at Vitality Stadium to cancel out Junior Kroupi’s first-half opener, but Pep Guardiola’s side could not find a last-gasp winner to take the title race to the final day. “Every game in the Premier League is difficult. We tried, it wasn’t enough,” Haaland said in an interview with City Studios. “The whole club should use this as motivation now. We should be angry, we should feel a fire inside our belly because it’s not good enough. It’s gone two years now, it feels like forever. “We’re going to do everything we can, everyone that will be here next season, to win the league.” Read more: Prime Minister, Jess Glynn and Lewis Hamilton join stars celebrating Arsenal title Read more: Gunner party all night! Arsenal fans swarm Emirates as side's first Premier League win in 22 years sparks pandemonium

Manchester City's Bernardo Silva (centre) and team-mates acknowledge the fans after the final whistle. Picture: Alamy

City travelled to the south coast three days after beating Chelsea 1-0 in the FA Cup final and amid reports that manager Guardiola will leave following Sunday’s home game with Aston Villa. The Spaniard, who has a year remaining on his contract, provided little clarity on his future in his post-match press conference. After failing to win a major trophy last term, City will end this campaign with two pieces of silverware, having also lifted the Carabao Cup. “Everything’s relative; it was better than last season,” said Haaland. “I felt that we could still push a little bit more in the league but it’s over now. “We win two trophies, which is important, but we want the Premier (League) as well.” Bournemouth squandered a host of chances to put the result beyond doubt before Haaland levelled with his 27th league goal of the campaign. “It’s never easy to come here, especially after a final against a really good team,” added the Norway international. “Finals are always more emotional, it’s always more difficult because you automatically give more. “The schedule is tough. There are no excuses. But it’s not easy to come to Bournemouth after playing at Wembley in the FA Cup final.”

Arsenal supporters gather at the Arsenal stadium after Arsenal's win. Picture: Alamy