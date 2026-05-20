Erling Haaland says Man City ‘should be angry’ after not winning Premier League
Arsenal are celebrating their first Premier League title in 22 years after Manchester City were held to a 1-1 draw at Bournemouth.
Erling Haaland has urged Manchester City to use the pain of missing out on the Premier League trophy for a second successive year to fuel next season’s title challenge.
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Arsenal were crowned champions for the first time since 2004 after second-placed City were held to a 1-1 draw at Bournemouth on Tuesday evening.
Striker Haaland equalised in the fifth minute of added time at Vitality Stadium to cancel out Junior Kroupi’s first-half opener, but Pep Guardiola’s side could not find a last-gasp winner to take the title race to the final day.
“Every game in the Premier League is difficult. We tried, it wasn’t enough,” Haaland said in an interview with City Studios.
“The whole club should use this as motivation now. We should be angry, we should feel a fire inside our belly because it’s not good enough. It’s gone two years now, it feels like forever.
“We’re going to do everything we can, everyone that will be here next season, to win the league.”
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City travelled to the south coast three days after beating Chelsea 1-0 in the FA Cup final and amid reports that manager Guardiola will leave following Sunday’s home game with Aston Villa.
The Spaniard, who has a year remaining on his contract, provided little clarity on his future in his post-match press conference.
After failing to win a major trophy last term, City will end this campaign with two pieces of silverware, having also lifted the Carabao Cup.
“Everything’s relative; it was better than last season,” said Haaland.
“I felt that we could still push a little bit more in the league but it’s over now.
“We win two trophies, which is important, but we want the Premier (League) as well.”
Bournemouth squandered a host of chances to put the result beyond doubt before Haaland levelled with his 27th league goal of the campaign.
“It’s never easy to come here, especially after a final against a really good team,” added the Norway international.
“Finals are always more emotional, it’s always more difficult because you automatically give more.
“The schedule is tough. There are no excuses. But it’s not easy to come to Bournemouth after playing at Wembley in the FA Cup final.”
Bournemouth clinched European football for the first time in the club’s 127-year history.
The sixth-placed Cherries, who visit Nottingham Forest on Sunday in Andoni Iraola’s final match as head coach, are guaranteed a place in the Europa League and can still qualify for the Champions League.
Asked about the prospect of continental competition, midfielder Alex Scott told the club website: “Massive. For this club where it was, fighting in League Two (in the 2008-09 season), nearly going bust, it’s amazing.
“The fact that we are even in the Premier League and competing at the top end, it’s amazing for the club and amazing for us players.
“Everyone involved with this club deserves it and it’s something we have been pushing for ever since the head coach came in three years ago.
“It’s going to be a challenge but one we are ready for and we are looking forward to it.”