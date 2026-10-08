‘Stick together, enjoy the ride and smile,’ Erling Haaland tells Manchester City
Manchester City have been found guilty on all counts of breaching the Premier League’s financial rules.
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Erling Haaland has urged Manchester City to “stick together and stay positive” as they prepare to return to action for the first time since being found guilty of more than 100 breaches of Premier League financial rules.
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City have insisted they are innocent and have submitted an appeal, but speculation has been rife across football as to the sanctions they might face after an independent commission said they broke the rules between 2009-10 and 2017-18.
Enzo Maresca’s side are expected to face a hostile atmosphere at Anfield on Sunday when they take on fierce rivals Liverpool in their first game since the verdict, but Haaland said: “We have to stick together, we have to stay with each other and we have to stay positive.”
The Norway international, who joined City from Borussia Dortmund for £51.2million in June 2022, added in an interview with Sky Sports: “And no matter what happens in life, we always have to have a smile.
“So we have to stay positive, look ahead and then try to win football games and then try to enjoy the situation and the game.
“We have to stick together and we have to spread the love to each other. So, stick together and enjoy the ride and smile.”
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The independent commission concluded more than £830million of owner funding was used to inflate revenues and enable City to comply with Premier League and UEFA regulations through a series of “sham” arrangements.
City said the commission’s judgment contained “clear material errors, of law, principle and fact, and is unsafe” and that there was “a comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence” to support their position.
Haaland, whose father Alf-Inge also played for City, added: “I care a lot about the city, I have to say.
“I care a lot about the fans because I’m a fan myself and I feel with them as well.”
Maresca was all smiles as he arrived for training on Thursday, pictured grinning and giving a thumbs-up as the City squad reunited after the extended international break.
The manager, who will address the media on Friday morning for the first time since the verdict, will hope his players can put the furore to one side and pick up where they left off in the Premier League, having won all of their opening five matches to top the table.
His predecessor as City boss, Pep Guardiola, who has publicly stressed his support for the club, is understood to be attending the Champions League game at home to Paris St Germain