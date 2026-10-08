Erling Haaland has urged Manchester City to “stick together and stay positive” as they prepare to return to action for the first time since being found guilty of more than 100 breaches of Premier League financial rules.

City have insisted they are innocent and have submitted an appeal, but speculation has been rife across football as to the sanctions they might face after an independent commission said they broke the rules between 2009-10 and 2017-18.

Enzo Maresca’s side are expected to face a hostile atmosphere at Anfield on Sunday when they take on fierce rivals Liverpool in their first game since the verdict, but Haaland said: “We have to stick together, we have to stay with each other and we have to stay positive.”

The Norway international, who joined City from Borussia Dortmund for £51.2million in June 2022, added in an interview with Sky Sports: “And no matter what happens in life, we always have to have a smile.

“So we have to stay positive, look ahead and then try to win football games and then try to enjoy the situation and the game.

“We have to stick together and we have to spread the love to each other. So, stick together and enjoy the ride and smile.”

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