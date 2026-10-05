The Manchester City striker pointed to his leg as he left the pitch

Norway's Erling Braut Haaland thanking the supporters during the UEFA Nations League. Picture: Getty

By Sophie Clark

Concerns over embattled Manchester City have grown after star striker, Erling Haaland, limped off the pitch during an international fixture.

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Haaland, who plays for Norway on the international level, took himself off the pitch on Sunday’s Nations League match against Portugal after pointing to his leg in the 67th minute. Although the 26-year-old walked off the pitch without medical assistance, his need for a rest may inject further fear into already concerned Man City fans. The Manchester club is currently under threat of major fines, relegation, and even potentially having its trophies stripped away after being found guilty of 115 charges of breaching Premier League financial rules. Read more: Man City lodge appeal against Premier League financial breaches verdict - as it brands decision 'unsafe' Read more: Could Manchester City be expelled from the Premier League?

Erling Haaland of Norway and Goncalo Ramos of Portugal during the UEFA Nations League. Picture: Getty

The club has said it will appeal the charges, stating: "The Club's firm position is that, on multiple grounds, the opinion contains clear material errors, of law, principle and fact and is unsafe. "The Club is innocent of the accusations made by the Premier League and a comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence exists in support of all of its positions, relating to this case. “As proceedings between the Premier League and Manchester City Football Club remain ongoing, we do not intend to comment further at this stage. We will, however, continue to monitor developments closely.” Manchester City can attribute some of its past success to Haaland’s outstanding ability to score goals on the pitch. However, following Norway’s 2-1 defeat to Portugal on Sunday, Norway coach, Ståle Solbakken, said that he had a “heart-to-heart” with Haaland.

Erling Haaland playing for Manchester City during a Premier League match between Manchester City and Sunderland. Picture: Getty