Haaland said he was “super proud” after what he described as “another amazing night”

Erling Haaland of Norway celebrates after the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group I match between Norway and Senegal at New York New Jersey Stadium on June 22, 2026. Picture: Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

Erling Haaland ensured the battle for the World Cup’s golden boot is not a two-horse race with an electrifying brace in Norway’s 3-2 win over Senegal in New Jersey.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

After Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe added to their tallies for the tournament to five and four respectively, the Manchester City forward kept himself within a goal of Messi as he scored a quickfire couple after the half-time break. Norway opened the scoring in the 43rd minute when Marcus Holmgren Pedersen capitalised on a defensive howler from Kalidou Koulibaly to sneak a ball past goalkeeper Edouard Mendy. Haaland got his first almost immediately after the break when he found himself in the perfect position to fire home a brilliant counter-attacking run and pass from Martin Odegaard. Read more: Storm forces lengthy delay in France’s World Cup clash with Iraq Read more: England's most patriotic street defies killjoy Green council to fly World Cup flags again

Erling Haaland celebrates with Patrick Berg and David Moller Wolfe after scoring a goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026. Picture: Alamy

Senegal struck back five minutes later through Ismaila Sarr, but Haaland restored Norway’s advantage in the 57th minute with a deft first-touch strike that was lofted over Mendy and into the back of the net. Sarr guaranteed a thrilling finish when he scored his second at the start of stoppage time, but Norway were ultimately able to fend off Senegal’s late rally. The result guarantees progression to the knockout rounds for Norway, who have won two group stage games for the first time in their history. Senegal will need a victory against Iraq to give itself a chance of making it to the round of 32.

Erling Haaland (L) of Norway competes for the ball with Kalidou Koulibaly of Senegal. Picture: Nicolò Campo/LightRocket via Getty Images