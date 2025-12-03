Erling Haaland became the quickest player to 100 Premier League goals when he opened the scoring for Manchester City against Fulham on Tuesday.

It was just his 111th appearance in the competition and here, we look at his record and how he compares.

Sharp shooters

The Premier League's all-time leading scorer Alan Shearer held the previous record, bringing up his century in 124 games on his way to a career total of 260.

That came during Shearer's first four seasons in the rebranded top flight, all spent with Blackburn before his move to his hometown club Newcastle - where he became the only player to date with 100 Premier League goals for two different clubs.

Haaland too is in his fourth season having joined City from Borussia Dortmund in 2022.

England captain Harry Kane is third on the list, taking 141 Premier League games to reach 100 goals. After 111 games, the same as Haaland has now played, Shearer had 89 goals and Kane 69.

Shearer, Kane and Wayne Rooney are the only players to go on to reach 200. Liverpool's Mohamed Salah is 10 goals away from that mark and brought up his century in 162 games - now sixth-fastest, behind ex-City forward Sergio Aguero and Arsenal great Thierry Henry.

Ian Wright, Robbie Fowler, Les Ferdinand, Andy Cole and Michael Owen complete the top 10, with the latter pair's 185 games marking the barrier for entry.