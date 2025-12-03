How Erling Haaland rewrote the record books and broke the Premier League goals record
The Manchester City striker became the quickest player to 100 Premier League goals - in only his 111th appearance
Erling Haaland became the quickest player to 100 Premier League goals when he opened the scoring for Manchester City against Fulham on Tuesday.
It was just his 111th appearance in the competition and here, we look at his record and how he compares.
Sharp shooters
The Premier League's all-time leading scorer Alan Shearer held the previous record, bringing up his century in 124 games on his way to a career total of 260.
That came during Shearer's first four seasons in the rebranded top flight, all spent with Blackburn before his move to his hometown club Newcastle - where he became the only player to date with 100 Premier League goals for two different clubs.
Haaland too is in his fourth season having joined City from Borussia Dortmund in 2022.
England captain Harry Kane is third on the list, taking 141 Premier League games to reach 100 goals. After 111 games, the same as Haaland has now played, Shearer had 89 goals and Kane 69.
Shearer, Kane and Wayne Rooney are the only players to go on to reach 200. Liverpool's Mohamed Salah is 10 goals away from that mark and brought up his century in 162 games - now sixth-fastest, behind ex-City forward Sergio Aguero and Arsenal great Thierry Henry.
Ian Wright, Robbie Fowler, Les Ferdinand, Andy Cole and Michael Owen complete the top 10, with the latter pair's 185 games marking the barrier for entry.
Haaland's hundred
Haaland's debut season with City brought a record 36 Premier League goals, and he collected a pair of Golden Boots at the earliest opportunity with 27 in 2023-24.
He scored 22 last season and so far has 15 in 14 appearances this time around, three clear of the pack as he chases his third top-scorer accolade.
Wolves are his favourite opponent, with 10 goals in six appearances including three and then four in his first two Etihad Stadium meetings with the Black Country club.
He has nine goals against West Ham and eight against Manchester United, in six games apiece. Tuesday's goal was his seventh in as many games against the Cottagers.
Haaland has scored against all 23 teams he has faced in the top flight - Sunderland will be his only new opponents this season, with two games this month in which to add them to the list.
Century club
Haaland is the 35th player to reach 100 Premier League goals, and the first since former Tottenham forward Son Heung-min in April 2023.
Norway becomes the 14th nation represented on that list, following England, Trinidad and Tobago, France, the Netherlands, the Republic of Ireland, Wales, the Ivory Coast, Argentina, Belgium, Egypt, Senegal, Portugal and South Korea.
Other than England, with 20 representatives, the only nations with more than one player on the list are France - courtesy of Thierry Henry and Nicolas Anelka - and the Netherlands, with Robin van Persie and Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink.
Nottingham Forest striker Chris Wood, with 91 goals, has a chance to follow Haaland to 100 this season and in the process add New Zealand to the nations represented. West Ham's Callum Wilson and Brighton's Danny Welbeck have 92 and 90 respectively.