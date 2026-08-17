Luka’s escape comes after another Japanese macaque, named Honshu, found a way out of his enclosure at the park in January 2024

A young male Japanese macaque named Luka escaped from the Highland Wildlife Park overnight. Picture: Royal Zoological Society of Scotland (RZSS)

By Georgia Rowe

A monkey has safely returned to his Highland home after escaping from an enclosure overnight.

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Search teams were out looking for young male Japanese macaque Luka throughout the day after he escaped from the Highland Wildlife Park, near Aviemore. The Royal Zoological Society of Scotland (RZSS) said the animal safely returned to the wildlife park “of his own accord” on Monday evening. “The search has concluded successfully and Luka is safely back in our care,” Darren McGarry, head of animal care at RZSS, said. “He will now be looked over by our keepers and veterinary team before being carefully reintroduced to his group.” Read more: £3,000 reward offered after monkey dubbed Oyster abandoned on London bus Read more: Wildlife centres ‘fit to bursting’ with heatstroke-stricken hedgehogs as fourth heatwave gets underway

Snow monkeys at the Highland Wildlife Park in Kingussie, Scotland. Picture: Alamy

Mr McGarry added: “We want to thank everyone who has helped during the search, particularly those who supported our teams. Luka arrived home on his own accord and we are delighted to have him safely back at the park.” Earlier in the day, Mr McGarry said staff were doing everything they could to locate the macaque using a variety of techniques in the local area, including a thermal imaging drone. “Primate group dynamics can be very complex and males being forced out of a group is not uncommon,” Mr McGarry said previously. “Although the macaque is not dangerous, our advice is members of the public should not approach him and to contact us with any details of a sighting.”