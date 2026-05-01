The North London attack saw two men, Shloime Rand, 34, and Moshe Ben Baila, 76, stabbed in what has been labelled a terror attack

Man, 45, charged with attempted murder after two men stabbed in Golders Green attack. Picture: Social Media

By Danielle de Wolfe

Essa Suleiman, 45, has been charged with attempted murder after two Jewish men were stabbed in Golders Green.

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The charge follows a Counter Terrorism Policing investigation into the attack, which saw two men stabbed in North London on Wednesday. The North London area, widely considered a hub of the Jewish community, was placed in lockdown after a knifeman attacked two men, Shloime Rand, 34, and Moshe Ben Baila, 76, in what has since been labelled a terror attack. On Thursday, Suleiman, whose address is listed as Camberwell, was charged by the Metropolitan Police with two counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a bladed article in a public place in relation to the attack. Suleiman was also charged with attempted murder in relation to a separate incident on the same date in Great Dover Street. Read more: Terror threat level raised to 'severe' as Brits brace for more attacks after double stabbing in Golders Green Read more: Met considering ban on pro-Palestine marches in wake of Golders Green attack - as Rowley clashes with Polanski

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer (centre) and Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley (right) meeting first responders from Shomrim North West London during a visit to Golders Green, north west London. Picture: Alamy

Suleiman has been remanded in police custody and is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday. It coincided with the Joint Terrorism Analysis Centre increased the UK terror threat level from substantial to severe. Police were forced to use a taser to apprehend the 45-year-old after he double stabbing on Wednesday - with Green Party leader Zack Polanski embroiled in a war of words with the Met commissioner over police officers' use of force. On Thursday, the Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer visited the scene of the attack in Golders Green, with the PM heckled by protesters who were heard to chant "Keir Starmer, Jew harmer". It comes as the safety of the Jewish community within the UK was called into question following the spate of attacks targeting community hubs including a number of synagogues. It comes as the PM insisted Jews in the UK are "scared" and that their anxiety became “terror” after Wednesday's broad daylight stabbing. He went on to list a slew of recent attacks on Jewish people while making a later statement from Downing Street on Thursday afternoon.

Near the scene where two people were recently stabbed in the Golders Green neighbourhood, that has a large Jewish community. Picture: Alamy