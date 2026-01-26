"He was exceptionally bright, with everything to live for," his family said

By Alice Padgett

Heartfelt tributes have poured in for "one in a million" teenager who died in a late night car crash while "heading out for a McDonalds".

George Herd, 18, was the passenger in a friend's car as the two headed to the fast food restaurant in Aveley, Essex on Tuesday evening. The teen was sadly pronounced dead at the scene after the Mini Cooper they were travelling in collided with a Kia Picanto. The driver of the Kia, aged 60, died later in hospital. George's friend, also 18, who was driving the Mini, has been hospitalised with serious injuries. George's family described him as a "beautiful, kind and caring" person.

'Everything to live for' In a heartfelt statement they said: “He cared for his grandparents and family when they were poorly, always offering cups of tea, running errands and asking if everyone was okay. “He was exceptionally bright, with everything to live for. Nothing was ever too much trouble. “George enjoyed the simple things in life, preferring the company of his family and his group of fabulous, like‑minded friends. Being surrounded by his own comforts was where he was most content, but he also loved quirky gaming, anime and WrestleMania. “He worked alongside his brother programming cars, which he really enjoyed, before returning to college. “He had qualified as an accountant and was partway through a business NVQ with a view to starting his own company." They continued: “He really was the gentle giant of the family. He would have made an amazing husband and father one day, and his life was just getting started.