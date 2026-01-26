'Exceptionally bright' teen killed in crash after 'popping to McDonalds' as family pay tribute to 'one in a million' son
"He was exceptionally bright, with everything to live for," his family said
Heartfelt tributes have poured in for "one in a million" teenager who died in a late night car crash while "heading out for a McDonalds".
George Herd, 18, was the passenger in a friend's car as the two headed to the fast food restaurant in Aveley, Essex on Tuesday evening.
The teen was sadly pronounced dead at the scene after the Mini Cooper they were travelling in collided with a Kia Picanto.
The driver of the Kia, aged 60, died later in hospital.
George's friend, also 18, who was driving the Mini, has been hospitalised with serious injuries.
George’s family described him as a "beautiful, kind and caring" person.
'Everything to live for'
In a heartfelt statement they said: “He cared for his grandparents and family when they were poorly, always offering cups of tea, running errands and asking if everyone was okay.
“He was exceptionally bright, with everything to live for. Nothing was ever too much trouble.
“George enjoyed the simple things in life, preferring the company of his family and his group of fabulous, like‑minded friends. Being surrounded by his own comforts was where he was most content, but he also loved quirky gaming, anime and WrestleMania.
“He worked alongside his brother programming cars, which he really enjoyed, before returning to college.
“He had qualified as an accountant and was partway through a business NVQ with a view to starting his own company."
They continued: “He really was the gentle giant of the family. He would have made an amazing husband and father one day, and his life was just getting started.
“His honesty and integrity bordered on hilarity at times.
“He left our home that night happy and laughing, heading for a McDonald’s with one of his best friends. Four minutes later he was no longer with us.
“His TV was left on and his computer was logged in, ‘farming’, awaiting a gaming tournament with his American online friends of five years.
“He was a gifted gamer who everyone wanted on their team. He was loved by absolutely everyone who met him.
“We will never recover from his loss and miss him terribly already. He was the ever‑consistent one in the family – the only one who never lost his phone, keys or bank card, and always knew where everything was.
“He was a kind gentleman with a love for our ponies, cats, dogs and animals. His camera roll was full of photos of them. His outlook on life was love, laughter and being himself.
“It will always be the day our lives changed forever, but as a tribute to him we will try to ‘be more George’.
“We would like to thank the members of the public who first attended the scene and made the initial emergency call, as well as the emergency services who responded."
Police enquiries into the collision continue, and the force have urged anyone with information, CCTV, dashcam or other footage relating to this incident to come forward.