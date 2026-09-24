Essex cricketer charged with two counts of rape
Das has been suspended by Essex County Cricket Club
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Essex cricketer Robin Das has been charged with two counts of rape.
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The 24-year-old was arrested on August 27 last year, following reports of a woman being raped in Brixton.
He has been suspended by his county and will appear at Inner London Crown Court on Friday October 9.
Das is a top-order batter and made 60 appearances for Essex. He last appeared for the club in a One-Day Cup match against Middlesex on July 21 - which was his only senior appearance in the 2026 season.
The Metropolitan Police said in a statement: "Robin Das of Queens Road, Waltham Forest, was charged on 23 July 2026 with two counts of rape.
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"The charges follow his arrest on 27 August 2025 following reports of a woman being raped in Brixton on 30 March 2024. The woman continues to be supported by specialist officers."
Essex said in a statement: "Essex County Cricket Club can confirm that a male member of the playing staff, currently under contract with the club, recently appeared in court in relation to an incident that took place outside club activities.
"Throughout, the club has remained in contact with the ECB, PCA, the Cricket Regulator and the player with regard to the matter, which included an immediate and ongoing suspension. The club will continue to follow all appropriate legal processes and guidance.
"As a club we have strict safeguarding and HR procedures in place, and all employees of Essex County Cricket Club are required to meet the highest standards of professional conduct at all times.
"As legal proceedings are in progress, the club are unable to make any further comment at this time."
Das made his debut for Essex in 2020 and has made nine first-class appearances for the county.