Essex cricketer Robin Das has been charged with two counts of rape.

The 24-year-old was arrested on August 27 last year, following reports of a woman being raped in Brixton.

He has been suspended by his county and will appear at Inner London Crown Court on Friday October 9.

Das is a top-order batter and made 60 appearances for Essex. He last appeared for the club in a One-Day Cup match against Middlesex on July 21 - which was his only senior appearance in the 2026 season.

The Metropolitan Police said in a statement: "Robin Das of Queens Road, Waltham Forest, was charged on 23 July 2026 with two counts of rape.

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