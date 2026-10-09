A judge has said a criminal court is “overwhelmed” with new cases as she set an Essex cricketer’s rape trial for 2028.

Das has been suspended while the case is ongoing.

At a short hearing at Inner London Crown Court on Friday, a trial date was set for January 10, 2028.

The alleged offences took place in March 2024.

Robin Das, 24, is accused of raping a woman twice in Brixton, south London.

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Judge Freya Newbery said of the trial date: “I’m afraid we are all just really under the cosh at the moment.

“We are overwhelmed with new cases and we can’t fit our custody cases within the time limits.”

Das appeared in the dock wearing a navy suit, white shirt and dark tie.

The right-handed batter, who made his debut for the club in 2020 aged 18, spoke only to confirm his identity and that he understood when he would next be required to attend court.

In a statement, the club previously said: “Essex County Cricket Club can confirm that a male member of the playing staff, currently under contract with the club, recently appeared in court in relation to an incident that took place outside club activities.

“Throughout, the club has remained in contact with the ECB (England and Wales Cricket Board), PCA (Professional Cricketers’ Association), the Cricket Regulator and the player with regard to the matter, which included an immediate and ongoing suspension.

“The club will continue to follow all appropriate legal processes and guidance.”

The defendant was freed on conditional bail.