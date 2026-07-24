More than 100 firefighters tackling blaze at industrial unit - after 'explosion' heard by local residents
More than 100 firefighters are battling a blaze at an industrial unit in Essex - after reports of an explosion.
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Firefighters have been called to the site on Southend Road between East Hanningfield and Rettendon, on farmland in the countryside between Chelmsford and Southend-on-Sea.
Footage on social media shows an orange fireball and a thick plume of black smoke.
Residents reported that their windows rattled during the explosion which could be heard for miles.
Some social media posts suggest the smoke can be seen from parts of South East London.
East of England Ambulance Service have described this is a "significant incident".
Essex Fire and Rescue: "Over 100 firefighters are working to extinguish the fire in Southend Road.
"Please continue to avoid the area, and keep your windows and doors closed if you live nearby."
Seen in Galleywood, hopefully everyone is ok pic.twitter.com/U1Z18x9RhF— Mike (@CrappyGamer1992) July 24, 2026
We’re currently at the scene of large industrial unit fire in Southend Road between East Hanningfield and Rettendon.— Essex Fire Service (@ECFRS) July 24, 2026
If you live or are travelling nearby, please keep your windows and doors closed.
Please avoid the area if you can. pic.twitter.com/kgtIdCP0lv