More than 100 firefighters are battling a blaze at an industrial unit in Essex - after reports of an explosion.

Firefighters have been called to the site on Southend Road between East Hanningfield and Rettendon, on farmland in the countryside between Chelmsford and Southend-on-Sea.

Footage on social media shows an orange fireball and a thick plume of black smoke.

Residents reported that their windows rattled during the explosion which could be heard for miles.

Some social media posts suggest the smoke can be seen from parts of South East London.