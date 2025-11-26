A police motorcycle officer who died in a crash while responding to an emergency lived a life defined by dedication and integrity, his family said.

The force said in a statement that he was “passionate about motorbikes and the proud owner of a much-loved Harley Davidson”.

The father had joined Essex Police in 2010 and served his entire career in west Essex, most recently with Chigwell Roads Policing Unit.

No other vehicle is believed to have been involved and Pc Parker died at the scene, the force said.

It happened at around 12.25pm on November 19.

Pc Mathew Parker, known as Mat to his loved ones, was on a motorbike when the collision took place on the A12 near Ingatestone, Essex Police said.

“He leaves behind his beloved wife, daughters, parents, brother, sisters, nieces, and nephews,” a police spokesperson said.

In a tribute released by Essex Police, Pc Parker’s family said he “lived a life defined by dedication and integrity”.

“Beyond his service as a proud Essex Police officer, he was a man of strong values and a generous heart,” they said.

“He found joy and freedom on his motorcycle, and his passion for riding reflected his love of adventure and camaraderie.

“He was also a proud member of the Iron Order Motorcycle Club, where he built lasting friendships and shared countless rides with those who shared his love for the open road and brotherhood.

“Mat will be remembered not only for his courage and commitment but for the warmth he brought to those closest to him.

“His family and friends will forever cherish his laughter, his honesty, and the strength of his character.

“His spirit will live on in the memories and love he gave so freely.

“He will remain forever in their hearts.”

Chief Superintendent Simon Anslow, head of Essex Police’s Operational Policing Command, said: “We remain absolutely devastated across Essex Police at the loss of our proud and dedicated colleague Mat, who made the ultimate sacrifice and gave his life while responding to a call for help.

“We have been deeply touched by the outpouring of public support, both here in Essex and from across the country, as well as the compassion shown by our wider UK policing family.

“Mat was brave, he was courageous, and we are all grateful to him for his service.

“We stand united in grief with his heartbroken family and continue to support them through this unimaginably difficult time.”