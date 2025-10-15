A teenager is fighting for his life after being stabbed in a mass brawl involving "five or six kids" outside a north London kebab shop.

London Ambulance Service crews treated a 17-year-old boy for stab wounds and he was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police were called to Essex Road, Islington, at midnight on Wednesday following reports of a fight involving several young men.

Another boy, also 17, took himself to hospital with knife injuries. Officers believe he was assaulted near Essex Road railway station.

The severity of his injuries is not yet known.

No arrests have been made so far and a crime scene remains in place, Scotland Yard said.

Witnesses say the fight broke out after an argument began inside the Angel Kebab shop.

According to restaurant worker Dundar Gizcu, the group of teenagers came in at around 11.15pm and were sitting in the shop eating alongside other customers for 45 minutes.

"Then another guy came in and attacked them. Our staff pushed them out. A guy got stabbed," the 46-year-old told the Standard:

"There were lots of young people. There was a lot of blood there. It happened quickly."

One of the victims was stabbed next to a black Mercedes parked outside the shop, Mr Gizcu explained.

During the fight, a man was allegedly seen re-entering the kebab shop and "looking for the doner knife", Mr Gizcu said.

But he did not find the blade as it "had a cloth on it", the staff member added.

"This was nothing to do with us. There was not a single drop of blood in the kebab shop,' Mr Gizcu added.

A Met spokesperson said: "We understand the concern this has caused in the community and people can expect to see an increased police presence in the area."