Declan Diedrick who stabbed a police officer in the face with a knife as she responded to calls raising concerns for his safety. Picture: PA

By Alice Padgett

A man who stabbed a police officer in the face with a knife as she responded to calls raising concerns for his safety has been jailed for five years.

Pc Hollie Matthews had tried to get Declan Diedrick, 25, to put down the 7 inch serrated kitchen knife when she was attacked in Harlow, Essex, on December 29 2023. She said in her victim personal statement, released by Essex Police, that she still has "nightmares and wake[s] up with the image of (Diedrick's) face, so angry, with so much rage, it fills me with fear". The force said Diedrick, of no fixed address, was sentenced at Chelmsford Crown Court on Monday to five years in prison with an additional three years on licence.

The moment Diedrick stabbed a police officer in the face with a knife. Picture: PA

He was found guilty of causing grievous bodily harm with intent following an earlier trial, police said, and had admitted wounding without intent and possession of a bladed article in a public place. Pc Matthews was one of the first two officers on the scene responding to calls with concerns for the safety of Diedrick. Police said when officers arrived they were made aware he had a knife, and there was an altercation as they tried to get him to put it down. He stabbed Pc Matthews before he was handcuffed on the floor as more officers arrived and a member of the public intervened. In her victim personal statement Pc Matthews said she has a scar and has struggled to sleep. Superintendent Tony Atkin said afterwards that the violence Diedrick showed that night was "truly horrifying".