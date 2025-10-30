Estate management companies charge homeowners for the maintenance of communal areas such as gardens, pavements, private roads, car parks and play areas

Mr Madders said the "exploitative model" should no longer be accepted by councils as part of planning applications.

By Alice Padgett

First-time buyers are not being told the full story by "glitzy sales staff", a Labour former minister has claimed as he called for a ban on estate management fees.

Justin Madders said many of those purchasing properties on an estate are unaware they are “agreeing to pay an unspecified sum to often unspecified recipients for as long as they stay in the home”. Estate management companies charge homeowners for the maintenance of communal areas such as gardens, pavements, private roads, car parks and play areas. This fee is uncapped and in addition to council tax. Mr Madders said the “exploitative model” should no longer be accepted by councils as part of planning applications. He added concerns raised over estate management fees echo the leasehold scandal, as MPs debated property service charges on Thursday. Read More: Mortgage approvals hit nine-month high as borrowing costs ease further

"The longer we put off fixing that, the longer it will take us to fix this mess."

Responding, housing minister Matthew Pennycook said the Government is committed to ending these so-called “fleecehold” agreements, and is consulting on legislative and policy options. “We must end this practice as a matter of urgency,” Mr Madders told the Commons. “I urge the minister to send a clear instruction to local authorities that estate management arrangements will no longer be accepted in planning applications, and to legislate to ban them on any new developments, if necessary. “The longer we put off fixing that, the longer it will take us to fix this mess. “I fear the minister will be told that such a move would have an impact on the ambitious house building plans that we rightly have, and how it would damage the housing market more generally. But weren’t we first faced with the same arguments when we tried to abolish the leasehold?” He added: “The reality is that an estate management company is nothing more than a calculation on the balance sheet. “The developers have zero interest in keeping the verges neat and tidy after they have gone. If they can make the bottom line look more attractive by creating a management company, they will. “And they keep getting away with it because we let them.” Mr Madders continued: “Many people are not aware of the implications of an estate management company or how much it will cost them when they buy their home. “Often first-time buyers, they’re excited by the prospect of owning a new home, and they place their trust in the system, the lenders, the developers, the lawyers and the echoes of leasehold scandal with this are very loud. “Glitzy sales staff paint a very different picture. “They never set out the reality that in addition to the significant commitment that they are making when they buy a home, they’re also agreeing to pay an unspecified sum to often unspecified recipients for as long as they stay in the home.” Conservative MP Rebecca Paul, who led the debate, said homeowners should not be paying the council and a private company for the exact same services and called for a change to the default model.

