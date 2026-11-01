Esteban Ocon denied reports of a violent altercation with his team after the Frenchman was dropped by Haas midway through this weekend’s Mexico City Grand Prix.

Haas made a surprise announcement on Saturday morning that Ocon had been replaced for the rest of the weekend by Ryo Hirakawa, but offered no explanation as to why.

The 30-year-old took part in second practice on Friday, after Japanese driver Hirakawa had been given an opportunity in the first, but cut a frustrated figure after rowing with his race engineer during the session.

Reports followed that a disagreement between Ocon and team staff had surfaced. While Ocon admits the disagreement, he rubbished suggestions that the exchange of views turned physical.

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