Esteban Ocon denies reports of ‘physical violence’ after being dropped by Haas
While Ocon admits the disagreement, he rubbished suggestions that the exchange of views turned physical
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Esteban Ocon denied reports of a violent altercation with his team after the Frenchman was dropped by Haas midway through this weekend’s Mexico City Grand Prix.
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Haas made a surprise announcement on Saturday morning that Ocon had been replaced for the rest of the weekend by Ryo Hirakawa, but offered no explanation as to why.
The 30-year-old took part in second practice on Friday, after Japanese driver Hirakawa had been given an opportunity in the first, but cut a frustrated figure after rowing with his race engineer during the session.
Reports followed that a disagreement between Ocon and team staff had surfaced. While Ocon admits the disagreement, he rubbished suggestions that the exchange of views turned physical.
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“Following the recent decision from Haas F1 Team confirming that I will not be participating in this weekend’s Mexico City Grand Prix, I wish to formally address some media reports and speculation surrounding the situation,” a statement from Ocon read.
“Last night, a difference in viewpoints led to a discussion with the parties involved. Whilst I acknowledge that this took place, I categorically reject any reports or allegations suggesting that any form of physical violence was used to resolve any differences of any nature.
“I strongly condemn violence in all its forms and firmly believe that disagreements should always be handled with professionalism, respect, and mutual understanding.
“I kindly ask that speculation be avoided while the matter is being addressed. Further updates will be communicated in due course.”
The Frenchman will leave Haas at the end of the season and is without a seat for next year as things stand. Haas have given no indication over their driver line-up for Brazil next weekend.
Brazilian Rafael Camara will take Ocon’s seat for next season.