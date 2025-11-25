A stunning solo strike from wonderkid Estevao capped an impressive 3-0 win for Chelsea against ten-man Barcelona at Stamford Bridge.

Enzo Maresca’s side already led though defender Alejandro Balde’s own goal when, 10 minutes into the second half, the Brazilian winger drove at a defence already missing red-carded captain Ronald Araujo and produced a moment that will be talked about in west London for years.

Reece James flicked the ball into his path down the right and from there the 18-year-old mesmerised, slipping inside Pau Cubarsi then gliding across Balde before rifling a rising, unstoppable finish high into the net.

Chelsea had flown at Barca in the first half, a pulsating, courageous display that made a clear second best of the five-time European champions who had none of the Blues’ bite or fluency in attack, nor their irresistible will to recover the ball.

The duelling in midfield was ferocious and more often than not Chelsea emerged in possession and on the offensive charge, and by the end Maresca could fairly claim to have witnessed the best 90 minutes from his rapidly improving team in his 18 months in the job.

