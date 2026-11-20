Estonia said it would close all border crossing points with Russia from next month following a suspected arson attack on an Estonian defence company

Razor wire guards the banks of the Piusa River which marks the border between Estonia and Russia. Picture: Carl Court/Getty

By Rebecca Henrys

Estonia will close its border crossings with Russia for at least six months from December 1 on security grounds, the Baltic country's government said on Friday.

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This week, Estonia said it would close all border crossing points with Russia from next month following a suspected arson attack on an Estonian defence company that Tallinn blamed on Moscow, but did not specify how long the closure would last. "The decision is a response to Russia's ongoing hostile actions against Estonia and other European countries," the government said in a statement. "In Estonia, defence industry companies have been attacked twice this year, and according to the Estonian Internal Security Service, in both cases the commissioners of the acts were Russian special services," it added. Read more: Poland investigates reports of suspected Russian missile falling near Ukraine border Read more: Russia pushes back against US idea of NATO-style security guarantees for Ukraine

Moscow has regularly denied accusations by European authorities of involvement in sabotage operations. Estonia, a NATO and European Union member state and a strong supporter of Ukraine, currently has five crossing points where travellers can enter or leave Russia, according to the government. As soon as Estonia announced it was shutting its land border with Russia next month, Alla Guseva decided she had to bring her 86-year-old mother home to St Petersburg. Her mother had been living on her own in Estonia's capital Tallinn, but with the border shutting it was now too much of a risk to leave her there. "I cannot leave her alone," Guseva told Reuters as she and her mother stood for hours in the queue to exit on the Estonian side, bundled against the cold.

Estonia, which along with Baltic neighbours Latvia and Lithuania are the only EU countries that still operate overland border crossings with Russia, announced on Sunday it would close its three crossings from December. "Russia must understand that hostile actions against Estonia come with consequences," Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna said on X. The Kremlin said on Monday it "completely rejects" that Russia was behind the attempted arson, and accused Estonia of "building a wall" by closing the border. Thousands of people living in Estonia have family in Russia or vice versa, as legacies of the Soviet era. The crossing at Narva, a majority Russian-speaking city on the Estonian side of the border, is also used by people travelling from further afield in Europe to reach St Petersburg a few hours' drive away. Marina Kupchenko, a Russian pensioner living in France, said she regularly travels via Tallinn and Narva to visit her elderly mother in St Petersburg, but the trip, by air over third countries, will now be far more difficult and expensive.