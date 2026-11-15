Estonia to shut Russian border over attempted 'sabotage attack' - as eight people detained
The European nation has claimed that a 'sabotage attempt' has forced the nation to close the border
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Estonia has announced it will shut its border with Russia over what it claimed was an attempted 'sabotage attack' targeting a drone manufacturer.
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The closure, which is set to come into force on December 1, follows what officials described as a "sabotage attempt" co-ordinated by the Kremlin.
The attempt, which took place on Saturday night, targeted drone manufacturer Threod Systems.
Eight people have since been detained in relation to the attempted attack, with Latvian authorities assisting with intelligence.
"Estonia will close all Estonian-Russian border crossing points as of 1 December," Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna posted on X.
The Estonian politician cited what he called "clear evidence" that the GRU, Russia's military intelligence agency, had been behind the attack.
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On the night of 14 November, GRU-ordered sabotage attempt targeted Estonian defence company Threod Systems. Extensive damage was averted thanks to heightened security measures and a swift reaction by law enforcement. The attackers have been detained. This is part of Russia’s…— Kristen Michal (@KristenMichalPM) November 15, 2026
Estonia's internal security service said the attempt targeted a company that manufactured drones, describing "the aim of causing an explosion and setting the building on fire".
"We have quickly detained the suspects. We advise against even considering such job offers from Russia. The consequences are serious."
Estonia shares two borders - one with Russia and one with Latvia.
Earlier in the day, Estonia's Prime Minister, Kristen Michal, detailed on X that the GRU had ordered a "sabotage attempt" at the Estonian defence company Threod Systems on Saturday night.
Taking to X, Estonia's PM added that "extensive damage was averted" thanks to "heightened security measures and a swift reaction by law enforcement".
He added: "The attackers have been detained."
Estonia's Foreign Minister added that the border crossing closure is a signal to Putin, insisting that Moscow "must understand that hostile actions" come with consequences."
"Closing the border crossings will reduce Russia's ability to conduct hostile activities in Estonia and strengthen our efforts to prevent sanctions circumvention," he added.
According to Latvia’s State Security Service (VDD), the neighbouring nation provided its Estonian counterparts with information about preparations for the alleged Russian attack.
On Saturday, Latvian authorities then searched nine sites in Latvia, with reports suggesting explosive devices had been seized, pyrotechnics, ammunition, mobile phones and data storage devices, according to local media.
It comes just a week after Estonia became the latest country to bar Russian and Belarusian athletes from competing in the country amid the ongoing war in Ukraine.