Estonia has announced it will shut its border with Russia over what it claimed was an attempted 'sabotage attack' targeting a drone manufacturer.

The closure, which is set to come into force on December 1, follows what officials described as a "sabotage attempt" co-ordinated by the Kremlin.

The attempt, which took place on Saturday night, targeted drone manufacturer Threod Systems.

Eight people have since been detained in relation to the attempted attack, with Latvian authorities assisting with intelligence.

"Estonia will close all Estonian-Russian border crossing points as of 1 December," Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna posted on X.

The Estonian politician cited what he called "clear evidence" that the GRU, Russia's military intelligence agency, had been behind the attack.

Read more: Senior Hamas commander killed in Israeli strike in Gaza

Read more: New Orleans officials file $1m lawsuit as port left ‘significantly damaged’ by ‘miracle on the Mississippi’ tanker crash