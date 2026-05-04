The Eta Aquariid meteor shower is set to reach its peak between midnight and dawn on Wednesday, and will be visible across the UK.

The meteors are fragments of Halley's comet, one of the only comets visible from Earth, which was last detected in our inner solar system in 1986.

The shower will be most visible in the pre-dawn hours on Wednesday, when looking to the East.

Eta Aquariids favours the Southern Hemisphere, which causes it to appear low in the sky.

A bright waning gibbous moon on Wednesday will mean many Brits are faced with less favourable viewing conditions. However, some meteors are still likely to be visible in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

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