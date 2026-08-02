A top Chinese medical university is investigating the death of a young girl following an experimental gene-editing trial, raising concern over ethics in China's biomedical industry.

Shanghai Jiaotong University School of Medicine said it was investigating the clinical trial conducted by a leading expert at the affiliated Xinhua Hospital last year.

The university has announced a working group will “conduct a comprehensive investigation” into the incident, as well as a related scientific paper.

The announcement comes just days after a report detailing the botched clinical trial was released by US-based Science magazine and science accountability publication Retraction Watch.

It is understood that the clinical trial was partially funded by the girl’s parents, who say they paid $860,000 for the development of the treatment - but were not warned by doctors that their daughter could die.

They had hoped the treatment would correct a gene defect causing developmental delays that they were concerned would affect the girl in later life.

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